Cardinals catcher earns recognition for defensive chops

Since the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have been searching for a catcher who could provide a steady hand behind the plate. The team believed Willson Contreras could serve as a worthy successor to Yadier Molina and the Paul Bunyan-sized footprint he left on the position upon his departure, but the fiasco in 2023 indicated that Contreras clearly did not meet the Cardinals' unrealistic expectations.

After the Cardinals shuffled Contreras to first base, their next hope for an everyday catcher was Ivan Herrera. Herrera had proven that he could hit major league pitching, but his defense was not up to snuff, and his weak arm failed to control the running game. Most of Herrera's appearances now come as the designated hitter.

The third time looks to have been the charm for the Cardinals, as Pedro Pages, long seen as a solid but unspectacular defensive catcher, has improved significantly on defense this season after taking a nearly full-time role at the position following Herrera's monthlong absence because of a leg injury. Pages has continued to receive the bulk of starts at catcher, and the site Sports Info Solutions took notice of his progress, naming him one of their three Defensive Players of the Month for May.

Pedro Pages has stabilized the Cardinals' catching in 2025.

According to the article, Pages paced the league in catcher defense, leading all catchers in the league in defensive runs saved, with eight, and trails only Patrick Bailey and Alejandro Kirk in that stat on the season. He has also nabbed 8 of 32 attempted basestealers, good for an above-average 25% rate. The article also noted Pages' rapport with Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, who has a 2.32 ERA with Pages as his caddy.

Although the bulk of Pages' value comes from defense, he has held his own with the bat in 2025, hitting .239 through May 16 before a dry spell, where he has managed an average of just .103 in his past 29 at-bats. Still, his ability to work with pitchers is of immeasurable value, as is his clubhouse reputation as a friendly player whom others gravitate toward.

Many fans may have overlooked Pages' substantial growth behind the plate, but his aptitude may be playing a large role in the team's surprising performance this year. The Cardinals have a glut of catchers waiting in the wings, but if Pages continues to shine defensively, the team could decide to run with him as a long-term solution.