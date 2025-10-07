Cardinals arbitration projections feature several players who could be traded

Each year, MLB Trade Rumors releases their arbitration projections around this time. While these are simply projections, MLBTR, who uses Matt Swartz's model for projecting salaries, has historically been quite accurate with their figures.

This year, the St. Louis Cardinals have nine players eligible for arbitration, a moderate increase from the half dozen they had last year. Here are the projections for the nine Cardinals up for arbitration.

Jorge Alcala (5.165): $2.1 million

JoJo Romero (5.045): $4.4 million

John King (4.148): $2.1 million

Lars Nootbaar (4.076): $5.7 million

Brendan Donovan (4.000): $5.4 million

Andre Pallante (3.145): $3.4 million

Nolan Gorman (3.114): $2.9 million

Alec Burleson (3.029): $3.5 million

Matthew Liberatore (2.144): $2.8 million

These projections total $32.3 million, a decent figure for a team looking to reduce payroll for a second consecutive season. The Cardinals have only two players entering their final years of arbitration: relievers Jorge Alcala and JoJo Romero.

Several potential trade candidates highlight St. Louis Cardinals' arbitration-eligible players.

Speculation has already begun as to which of the club's left-handed hitters — Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, or Alec Burleson — will be traded. There's also the possibility that at least one of the club's arbitration-eligible relievers will be moved this offseason. With a new president of baseball operations in Chaim Bloom taking over, anything is on the table this offseason.

Brendan Donovan is the club's best trade chip this winter without a doubt, but he also provides ample value to the team as a leader and a versatile defender with a plus bat. Alec Burleson also took his offensive game to another level this year, and he's made himself a viable heart-of-the-order bat. Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar, two players who highlighted the club's "runway" season, both took steps back this year. Nootbaar lost some of his on-base abilities, and Nolan Gorman sacrificed his potent power hitting capabilities for more walks this past year, but he still struck out 34% of the time this year.

JoJo Romero (4-6, 2.07 ERA, eight saves) has the most trade value among the relief corps. Romero had been an excellent setup man for two years prior to the 2025 trade deadline, and with the departures of Phil Maton and Ryan Helsley, he became manager Oliver Marmol's de facto closer for the final two months of the year.

The Cardinals could also look to offload John King and his potential multi-million-dollar salary next year and replace him with a minor leaguer. King (2-1, 4.66 ERA) came over to the Cardinals at the 2023 trade deadline, and his Cardinals career has been highlighted with injuries and underperformance thus far. He's at risk of being non-tendered. Jorge Alcala could also be traded or non-tendered quite easily this winter.

Starting pitcher Andre Pallante (6-15, 5.31 ERA) struggled mightily this year. He was unable to replicate a breakout 2024 season, and that put his status as a starting pitcher in 2026 at jeopardy. If the Cardinals acquire a couple of starting pitchers this winter, Pallante could be shifted to the bullpen.

Matthew Liberatore did quite well in his first year as a full-time starting pitcher. He finished the year with a 8-12 record and a 4.21 ERA. He struck out 122 batters in 151.2 innings. Libby showed signs of fatigue a couple of times during the year, but he still finished with decent numbers, and he looks to be a lock for the 2026 rotation.

Only time will tell which of these arbitration-eligible players will be mainstays on the 2026 roster. There will be plenty of movement this winter, so fans will have to buckle up and hold on tight.