Cardinals arbitration projections for 2025 point highlighted by top trade candidate

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading toward an uncertain offseason highlighted by payroll concerns and shifting away from winning at the Major League level being their number one priority. There is a good chance the organization sees a ton of turnover on their roster this offseason.

With that, news of the Cardinals' arbitration projections is especially notable this year. St. Louis actually has one of the smaller estimated payroll commitments through arbitration in baseball going into this offseason, but there is one name that stands out above the rest as a potential trade candidate.

Each year, MLB Trade Rumors posts their arbitration projections, and here is what they are currently projecting arbitration-eligible Cardinals to make this year.

Ryan Helsley (5.105): $6.9MM

JoJo Romero (4.045): $1.9MM

John King (3.145): $1.5MM

Lars Nootbaar (3.076): $2.5MM

Brendan Donovan (3.000): $3.6MM

Andre Pallante (2.145): $2.3MM

Part of the reason the Cardinals have such low arbitration projections for 2025 is because the majority of their names are arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason. Going forward, names like Nootbaar, Donovan, and Palllante will be due significantly more as they progress through arbitration.

Helsley's projection of $6.9 million is over $3 million more than he was due this past season. It's a bargain for the kind of reliever he was this past year, and frankly, I would not be surprised at all to see him be awarded more than that if he does not settle with the club he's with.

There's a reason why I said the club he is with and not specifically the Cardinals. Coming off setting the Cardinals' single-season record for saves with 49 in 2024 and posting a 2.04 ERA in the process, Helsley is a prime trade candidate for a club who will be rebuilding this offseason. Helsley is going to be a free agent after the 2025 season, and it is extremely unlikely that the club will resign him following the season.

Also, with winning not being the club's number-one priority next year, having an elite closer is not a great use of resources. The club would be better off cashing in on his trade value and setting themselves up long-term than holding onto him one more year and watching him walk next offseason.

On the bright side for St. Louis, the other five players on this list are significant contributors to this team and potential building blocks long-term.