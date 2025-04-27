Cardinals annoyingly option Thomas Saggese for a different hot hitting Triple-A bat

Thomas Saggese did everything you could have asked for after being called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, but it wasn't enough to keep him on the Major League roster any longer.

After only appearing in two games this last week following Masyn Winn's return from the injured list, the Cardinals optioned Saggese to Memphis after Sunday afternoon's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Jose Barrero, who has been on fire for the Memphis Redbirds this year, is coming up to St. Louis to take Saggese's roster spot.

Can confirm Jose Barrero will be joining the #STLCards in Cincinnati, per @francysromeroFR



Thomas Saggese will be optioned to Memphis. Didn’t appear there would be a ton of room for playing time after this week. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 27, 2025

Jose Barrero is going to get a shot in St. Louis while Thomas Saggese returns to every day playing time in Memphis

When looking at the club's current roster construction, I understand why Saggese was sent down to Memphis, but it is still an annoying reality to deal with. Saggese has done nothing but hit since he was called up to St. Louis this year, posting a 341/.364/.512 slash line with one homer and four doubles in 14 games in St. Louis. He really helped the lineup through one of their few cold stretches as a team offense this season, and his right-handed bat helped them against lefties as well.

But the Cardinals do few him as a part of their future, and so having him sit on the bench most days was not ideal for his development. I would argue that he's probably going to be in a role similar to that long-term anyway, but I understand wanting him to play every day in Memphis for now.

It's also easier to make a move like this when a player like Jose Barrero is performing as well as he is right now. In 2025, Barrero is slashing .301/.396/.530 with four home runs and five doubles in 22 games. He has primarily played shortstop so far, but has also seen time at third base and center field in Memphis. He was signed as a minor league free agent this offseason by the Cardinals and was once a top 100 prospect in the game.