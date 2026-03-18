Cardinals announce roster full of exciting prospects for Spring Breakout game

One of the best things Major League Baseball has done in recent years is start the Spring Breakout series, where top prospects from each club face off in a game that showcases the future of organizations to fans. It's a great move for the sport, and next year they will increase the investment by making it into a tournament format.

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced their 27-man roster for the contest, with top prospects JJ Wetherholt, Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Joshua Baez, and Leonardo Bernal highlighting the exciting collection of prospects.

Official 27-man roster for the #STLCards spring breakout game tomorrow against the Washington Nationals.



JJ Wetherholt, Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Joshua Baez, Tai Peete, Tanner Franklin, and Leonardo Bernal highlight the list



Game is free on the MLB app/MLB . com @ 3:30CT pic.twitter.com/L9mXqQhKAH — Josh Jacobs (@joshjaco98) March 18, 2026

The Cardinals' Spring Breakout roster features a ton of exciting prospects for fans to catch a glimpse of

The Spring Breakout is a great way for fans to catch the top prospects in the Cardinals system who will hopefully be impacting the big league club in the next few years. The game is free to watch on the MLB app and MLB.com at 3:30pm CT/4:30pm ET, and the duo of Greg Amsinger and Sam Dykstra will be calling the game for fans. Amsinger is a staple at MLB Network and a fan of the Cardinals, and Dykstra works with MLB Pipeline, providing analysis on prospects around the sport.

Wetherholt, who is expected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day second baseman, is the top prospect in the game and will be the start of the show, but fans have plenty of other prospects to keep an eye on.

Joshua Baez and Rainiel Rodriguez caught a ton of eyes in camp and are the Cardinals' top two position player prospects outside of Wetherholt. Both have powerful bats, with Rodriguez also displaying a very exciting hit tool, and Baez's speed and outfield defense make him a fun player who could debut in 2026.

Leonardo Bernal, Jack Gurevitch, Deniel Ortiz, Colton Ledbetter, Ryan Mitchell, Tai Pete, and Jesus Baez are some of the other position players that fans will want to watch closely in the game, but in general, the entire list is actually very intriguing this year.

On the pitching front, Liam Doyle leads the show after being selected fifth overall by the Cardinals in the 2025 MLB Draft. His University of Tennessee teammate, Tanner Franklin, is a name I think fans are going to be glowing about after this game. Yhoiker Fajardo and Mason Burns are two other names I am interested in watching as well.

Fun little tidbit: Former Cardinals reliever Jason Isringhausen is slated to manage the game while Adam Wainwright will serve as a guest coach.

Below is the full list of 27-players for the roster:

Catchers (3)

- Leonardo Bernal

- Rainiel Rodriguez

- Ryan Campos

Infielders (10)

- Jesus Baez

- Jalin Flores

- Jon Jon Glazer

- Jack Gurevitch

- Blaze Jordan

- Josh Kross

- Cade McGee

- Noah Mendlinger

- Deniel Ortiz

- JJ Wetherholt

Outfielders (6)

- Joshua Baez

- Travis Honeyman

- Colton Ledbetter

- Zach Levenson

- Ryan Mitchell

- Tai Peete