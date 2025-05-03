Cardinals' 2025 Hall of Fame Class includes a late legend and two fan favorites

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2025 Hall of Fame class, and three new members will be inducted this year.

Former player Edgar Renteria, former player and broadcaster Al Hrabosky, and the late Walt Jocketty will all become members of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Left-handed pitcher Steve Carlton, who saw most of his success in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies, was also on the ballot along with outfielder George Hendrick and outfielder Brian Jordan. Edgar Renteria, a former shortstop who played in the early 2000s with the Cardinals, beat out his opponents.

Renteria played with the Cardinals for six year, and he attended three All-Star Games during his tenure. He finished in the top 20 of National League MVP voting in both 2002 and 2003. He had a slash line of .290/.347/.420 to go with 71 home runs, 451 RBIs, and 148 stolen bases in only six seasons. Renteria was also a key player in the 2004 National League Champion team. Renteria was selected via fan voting.

Al Hrabosky had the benefit of being with the Cardinals both as a player and a broadcaster. The Mad Hungarian played for the Cardinals from 1970 until 1977, and he was one of the best relievers in the game. He finished his time with the Cardinals with a 40-20 record and a 2.93 ERA through 451.1 innings across 329 games. Hrabosky struck out 385 batters, and he logged 59 saves during that time, good for 12th in franchise history.

Hrabosky finished fifth in Cy Young voting in 1974 and third in Cy Young voting in 1975. Since 1985, Hrabosky has been a color commentator for the Cardinals along with hosting his own radio show on KFNS 590AM. He can now be primarily found in postgame coverage along with other FanDuel Sports Network hosts. Hrabosky was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in February 2003. Hrabosky was selected by the Red Ribbon Committee — a group comprised of 12 St. Louis baseball experts.

The late Walt Jocketty will also be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame this year. Jocketty recently passed away at the age of 74 following health complications.

Jocketty was one of the franchise's best general managers, and he led the Cardinals to ample success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His fingerprints can be found all over some of the most successful Cardinal teams in franchise history including the 2006 World Champion Cardinals.

Walt was a master of player acquisition, and he was the driving force behind several trades and free-agent signings including Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter, Scott Rolen, and Jim Edmonds. Jocketty also lured Tony La Russa to the Cardinals prior to the 1996 season. Jocketty was made an organizational selection by the Cardinals. He was notified of his election status prior to his passing, and he began writing an acceptance speech earlier this year.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for September 6th. Festivities will be held at Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village beginning at 3:00 P.M.