Steve Carlton, Edgar Renteria headline St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Hall of Fame ballot

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced four candidates to be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame. Steve Carlton, George Hendrick, Brian Jordan, and Edgar Renteria are the players who have been nominated for induction.

LHP Steve Carlton

Steve Carlton may be primarily known for his time spent in Philadelphia, where he won the Cy Young Award in 1971. However, Carlton's career began in St. Louis. Carlton, a National Baseball Hall of Famer, had excellent seasons as a starter for the Cardinals from 1966-1971. He pitched a total of 66 complete games with a 3.11 ERA during that time, and he attended three All-Star games in the six-year stretch.

Carlton was a member of the 1967 World Series champions and the 1968 National League pennant winners.

OF George Hendrick

George Hendrick came to the Cardinals by way of trade in 1978. St. Louis sent pitcher Eric Rasmussen to the San Diego Padres for Hendrick. The outfielder made an immediate impact in St. Louis during the 1978 season, hitting 17 home runs and batting .288 in 102 games. From 1979-1984, Hendrick would finish top-14 in MVP voting four times, go to two All-Star Games, and bring home two Silver Sluggers.

Hendrick was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for John Tudor and Brian Harper. Tudor would become a key part of several Cardinal teams during the 1980s.

OF Brian Jordan

Brian Jordan was the Cardinals' first-round selection in the 1988 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Richmond. Jordan played with the Cardinals from 1992 through 1998, and he had a slash line of .291/.339/.474 with the team. He hit 84 home runs, drove in 367 runners, and stole 86 bases in 643 games. Jordan's best season came in 1996 when he finished eighth in National League Most Valuable Player voting with a .310 average, 17 home runs, 104 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. The Cardinals won the National League Central that year en route to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

Perhaps the most unique part of Brian Jordan's story with the Cardinals would be the fact that he played in the NFL for three years while he was a prospect in the Cardinals' farm system.

SS Edgar Renteria

After starting his career with the Florida Marlins, Edgar Renteria spent a total of six seasons in St. Louis. While with the Cardinals, he attended three All-Star games, won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger trophies, and he finished in the top-20 of National League MVP voting in both 2003 and 2002.

Renteria slashed .290/.347/.420 in his six seasons with the Cardinals. He hit 71 home runs, drove in 451 runners, and stole 148 bases in only six seasons. He was also a part of the 2004 National League Champion team.

Last year's Hall of Fame class included the induction of Matt Morris, Whitey Kurowski, and Dave Duncan. Voting will open on February 22nd for fans, and they can vote at cardinals.com/HOF. Fans can visit the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village. The Cardinals Hall of Fame currently has 55 members since its institution in 2014.