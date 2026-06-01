Anthony Rizzo's wild story shows the fun side of the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry

On May 31st, the St. Louis Cardinals took down the archrival Cubs by a score of 5-1, winning a three-game set and improving their record to 31-26.

This was the first time St. Louis ran into Chicago in 2026. After a miserable series in Milwaukee, the Redbirds needed to bounce back.

Matthew Liberatore was solid. 5.1 shutout innings and four Ks against an offense riddled with Cardinal killers. Slowing down the bat of Ian Happ in itself is a win right now. "Libby" had his way with the best the Cubs could offer.

The recently promoted Hunter Dobbins came on in relief and earned an uncommon 11-out save. It's the first save of his professional career.

On offense, St. Louis had multi-RBI affairs from Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn, while JJ Wetherholt and Ivan Herrera served well as table setters, going a combined 4/6 with four runs scored.

With all of the success, all the momentum, and all the buzz at the ballpark, none of it compares to a story shared on Peacock’s broadcast by former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo.

Anthony Rizzo owes Oli Marmol a house

Yes, you read that right.

Rizzo, who was once the bane of the Cardinals’ existence, didn’t escape the rivalry unscathed.

In his cameo on Peacock, working with another former legend of the rivalry, Albert Pujols, he shared a story involving the Cardinal manager, and some wishful thinking-turned-realism.

Rizzo recounted that in one Cardinals/Cubs classic, he and Marmol had some banter at first base.

“It was always hard to talk to the Cardinal guys, with the ‘Cardinal Way’ and all,” Rizzo said. Fortunately, he was able to crack the code and deliver the public with this golden nugget of a story.

Rizzo remembered being up early in the game and Oli Marmol, who at the time was a first base coach, made him a bet.

“He said if they came back and walked it off, I had to buy him a house,” Rizzo recalled.

Surely enough, the always chaotic Cardinals delivered on Marmol’s wager, and to this day, the St. Louis manager has Rizzo’s number.

“He used to send me Zillow listings when we’d play each other,” laughed Rizzo. “He’d leave them in my locker.”

Another chapter in one of baseball’s most historic rivalries has been unveiled—although this one is rather silly compared to the rest.