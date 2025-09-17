Another key Cardinals position player set to end their 2025 season on injured list

As if the St. Louis Cardinals' starting lineup wasn't already thin enough as the 2025 season winds down, they are about to lose another key cog in their core for the final few weeks of the season.

Sitting at 74-78, the Cardinals are 18.5 games back of the Brewers in the National League Central and 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the Wild Card race, but their season has been over for many weeks now. Sure, the television broadcast keeps bringing up that there's technically still a chance, but outside of a literal miracle, there is no way the Cardinals jump the Mets, Diamondbacks, Reds, and Giants to sneak into the playoffs.

Because of that, the Cardinals decided to shut down shortstop Masyn Winn last week so he could undergo season-ending knee surgery, and now first baseman Willson Contreras is set to finish his season on the injured list as well.

The Cardinals are expected to place Willson Contreras on the injured list, ending his 2025 season

Katie Woo of The Athletic tweeted out today that Contreras, who had been dealing with a bicep strain, has not been improving health-wise, and thus the club has made the decision to end his season rather than risk further injury.

Expect the #STLCards to announce an IL designation (bicep strain) for Willson Contreras ahead of today's series finale against CIN, which will end his season.



Contreras was considered day-to-day, but with the strain not improving, the call was made to end his year. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 17, 2025

After the Cardinals gave Contreras the "out" last offseason to go and join a contender, the Cardinals slugger elected to stay in St. Louis and even moved positions to first base in order to stay healthy and help the Cardinals' catching situation.

At the plate, 2025 started off really poorly for the 33-year-old, but he finished the year strong to post a .257/.344/.447 slash line with 20 home runs and 80 RBI in 135 games. Contreras registered the most plate appearances of his entire career this year and the second most games played.

While Contreras has yet to waver on his desire to remain in St. Louis, it will be very interesting to see how this offseason goes for Contreras and the Chaim Bloom-led front office. Nolan Arenado already told reporters that he expects trade talks to continue surrounding him this offseason as the club furthers its youth movement, and that same fate could come for Contreras if he is willing to be dealt.