Nolan Arenado knows his days with the Cardinals are likely numbered

The St. Louis Cardinals tried to trade Nolan Arenado last offseason, but were unsuccessful due to a vetoed trade and other suitors moving in different directions. Speculation has been rampant this year regarding the future of Arenado with the Cardinals, and now the future Hall of Famer has thrown his thoughts into the mix.

While talking to the media prior to his return to the club from a shoulder injury, Arenado acknowledged that this may be his final homestand with the Cardinals and that he expected to be shopped this offseason. This quote is courtesy of Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat over on X.

“I think it seems like that’s where this organization is headed," Arenado told the media. "What’s best for me is probably to come back healthy and show that I’m healthy and hitting the ball hard and all those things… I think this organization’s heading toward young players, letting them go, and that just comes with the territory, and I see it.”

Nolan Arenado anticipates being traded by the Cardinals this offseason

Arenado, who holds a no-trade clause, will have full autonomy on whether or not the club is able to trade him this offseason. He rejected a trade to the Houston Astros last December, and although he was ready to go to the Boston Red Sox later on, they backed out of negotiations after signing Alex Bregman.

This offseason, Arenado will have to provide Chaim Bloom with options of places he would be open to playing, and it will be Bloom's job to offload Arenado and as much of his salary as possible. If the Cardinals are unable to find a suitor, I would not be shocked if Arenado is released.

At this point in his career, Arenado wants to win, and the Cardinals are nowhere near that. He's also diminished a ton offensively and isn't the same defensively either, and so while contenders will likely be open to taking a chance on him, the Cardinals are better off giving that playing time to a young bat.

Arenado's final games with the Cardinals down the stretch can act as a mini-audition for potential teams. In his first game back, Arenado collected two hits and an RBI.