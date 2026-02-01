Another Brendan Donovan suitor falls off the table for the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan has been one of the most discussed trade candidates all winter. At one point, upwards of 20 teams expressed interest in him. His mix of versatility, on-base tendencies, and reliable defense makes him a valuable player on any contending team. Throw in his leadership skills, and you have a complete player. Oh, and he's under team control through the 2027 season.

The Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants have all been rumored to have interest in Donovan's services this winter. One of those teams is no longer in the market for a second baseman.

After signing Luis Arraez, the San Francisco Giants are no longer in the market for St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan.

The San Francisco Giants inked Luis Arraez, a hitter with a penchant to hit for a high average, to a one-year deal on Saturday night. They intend on playing Arraez, who is a poor defender, at second base, Brendan Donovan's primary position.

Luis Arráez entered this winter looking to play second base full-time, and that’s where the Giants intend to play him, filling out an infield that includes Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. https://t.co/EyIYQXcJSE — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2026

This signing likely takes the Giants out of the Brendan Donovan sweepstakes.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Giants and Cardinals got as far as exchanging prospect names in potential trade packages. Infielder Gavin Kilen and left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt were reported as prospects who could be had in a trade back in December.

Donovan finished 2025 with a .287/.353/.422 slash line for a 119 wRC+. He slugged 10 home runs, drove in 50 runners, and scored 64 runs himself. He attended his first All-Star Game this year as well, another feather in his career cap that also includes a utility Gold Glove award. Donovan has a career slash line of .282/.361/.411 for a wRC+ of 119.

Chaim Bloom will likely resume trade talks with teams like the Mariners, Royals, and Red Sox, among others. Kansas City has been fading in trade talks, but the Mariners and Red Sox have been mentioned lately still. Both teams could benefit from Donovan's consistency, versatility, and leadership. In the same report, Katie Woo reported switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Lazaro Montes as prospects in discussions from the Mariners.

Should Bloom make a deal with the Red Sox, it would be his third such transaction with his former employer this winter. A trade with cross-state rival Kansas City would bring back one of the Royals' pitchers, an area where they boast strong depth.

Pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training in less than two weeks. Time is ticking for Chaim Bloom to trade Brendan Donovan. Bloom gave the unofficial deadline of spring training for a Donovan trade, and that date is nearing. If a trade is to happen, it should happen soon. There's also the strong possibility that Donovan stays with the Cardinals next year. If that happens, an extension could be agreed upon.