Should Cardinals' Chaim Bloom drop his astronomical asking price for Brendan Donovan?

This should be a brief article when looking at the title. The obvious answer to this question is "No, Chaim Bloom shouldn't lower his asking price for Brendan Donovan." However, there are certainly layers to this seemingly interminable process of finding a trade partner for Brendan Donovan.

The St. Louis Cardinals are listening to offers for their Gold Glove and All-Star utility man this winter. In fact, he's been one of the most popular trade candidates all offseason. The interest is certainly there from rival teams. The results haven't been as prevalent. Donnie is still on the Cardinals roster with just two weeks before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently reported that there is still ample interest in Donovan, but Chaim Bloom's high price tag is keeping rival executives away for the time being. Bowden even speculates that Donovan's price could drop between now and Opening Day.

Donovan's presence on the Cardinals' roster and reports of Bloom's asking price begs the question: Should Chaim Bloom lower his asking price for Brendan Donovan?

Chaim Bloom should keep his high asking price on St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan.

When talking with Tom Ackerman of KMOX recently, Chaim Bloom said that he doesn't need to trade Brendan Donovan. "He's everything you'd want to have in your uniform, and that's why we're placing a very high value on him and also doing our jobs and listening," said Bloom. "In this case, if we were to contemplate something with (Brendan Donovan), obviously we'd put a pretty high price tag on it...(It's) certainly not something where we're necessarily looking to do it. It's just us being responsible and doing our jobs, especially given where we are and all those goals we have over the long haul."

Clearly, Chaim Bloom doesn't see it as a necessity to trade Brendan Donovan. However, he knows that this is his best chance to nab legitimate prospects, potentially multiple top-100 prospects in baseball. That type of return is one that can help a farm system tremendously. Since the Cardinals are focusing on a rebuild, it's logical that they're both entertaining offers and placing a high price tag on Donovan.

Bloom also indicated that he doesn't need to trade Brendan Donovan. The 29-year-old infielder still has two years of control, he's been a plus hitter and a reliable defender, and he's become a leader in the clubhouse. Those are all qualities that would be very beneficial for the Cardinals during this rebuild.

Earlier in the offseason, Katie Woo reported specific names that the Cardinals have discussed in return packages. From the Seattle Mariners, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes were mentioned by name. Gavin Kilen and Carson Whisenhunt were mentioned as prospects from the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals weren't fully satisfied with either package.

Chaim Bloom is asking for a king's ransom for Brendan Donovan. Given the fact that the Cardinals don't need to trade him, Bloom shouldn't waver in his requests. While lowering the price tag will assuredly reap a trade, it won't be beneficial for the team either now or in the future.