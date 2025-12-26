After another down year for the Cardinals, handing out gifts of cheer

It wasn’t the greatest year for Cardinals fans. Heck, it hasn’t been the greatest of years for Cardinals fans. But even the most optimistic of fans (and I look at one in the mirror every day) knew pretty early on that this season was going to end like too many have recently — with a meaningless fall and an empty October.

And now a time of transition. Gone is John Mozeliak, and with him goes the goal of contending every year. Chaim Bloom steps into the big chair with an eye toward the future as the team rebuilds and hopes to get back to contention sooner rather than later.

But one thing you can always rely on? This annual list of suggested holiday gifts for our favorite Cardinals players and front office personalities. OK, always may be a strong word. We first rolled this out in 2022 and brought it back last year, which I guess means I wasn’t feeling all that giving in 2023.

But our tradition of tongue-in-cheek gifts continues on! And while these gifts may be late, that’s better than never.

Chaim Bloom: How about a trading partner outside of Boston? We kid, we kid. Instead, how about a quick return to contention? Right now, Bloom is operating with good vibes. Here’s hoping he continues to be direct, loses some of the canned answers at press conferences, and is able to turn the team around. Quickly.

Willson Contreras: A successful time in Boston and continued appreciation form Cardinals fans. Contreras seemed to me to be the perfect embodiment of continuing the Cardinals' line of players who love to wear the birds on the bat. He played with fire, did not shy away from having to replace a legend, dealt with team dysfunction, and consistently told the team he wanted to be here. I understand moving him; I just don’t like it.

Masyn Winn: A bigger shelf or cabinet for several more Gold — and Platinum? — Awards to come.

Victor Scott II: A higher OBP so we can see even more of that speed on the basepaths. The days of Lou Brock and Vince Coleman are probably gone forever, but Scott can get us as close as we’ll ever get.

Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins: Reliability at the back end of the rotation. Fans already know to temper expectations, but if the team can get fourth and fifth starters from these two, it’ll be a success. There’s no such thing as too much pitching, and what this team needs more than anything are innings-eaters. Bonus gift: a reprieve for Fitts from the low-hanging nickname that some local sports radio shows have already clung to.

Kyle Leahy: A successful spring training as a starter, parlayed into a successful season in the rotation. He clearly won’t be the innings-eater mentioned above, but Leahy looks to have what it takes to start. And this team could use all the rotation depth it can get.

JJ Wetherholt: If Brendan Donovan is traded, a permanent home at second base for the next fifteen years. If Donovan isn’t traded, an everyday lineup spot. He looks to be the real deal and a position player that fans can dream on.

Alec Burleson: Biscuits for days. But also a well-worn first baseman’s mitt. Here’s hoping for a successful transition.

Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman: A retirement for the “runway” phrase. The team is clearly going to play them next year, but expectations should be low. Here’s hoping they exceed them.

Ivan Herrera: A set spot at DH or, if others falter, in the outfield. I understand the desire to give him another opportunity behind the plate, but with all the catching depth on this team, just let him focus on the bat. It plays.

Albert Pujols: A managing gig in 2027. Will it be the Cardinals? Probably not. But the Cardinals great certainly dodged a bullet when he didn’t get the Angels gig. Here’s hoping something promising opens up next year.

Tekoah Roby and Tink Hence: For Hence, a year of health and performance. For Roby, a complete recovery from Tommy John surgery and then a 2027 of health and performance. These are two tantalizing arms, and it would be nice to see a full year of health and sustained excellence.

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark: Common sense. You’re coming off one of the most exciting World Series in recent memory. (But how many lists do I have to see of most impactful World Series plays that omit the Freese triple/home run? Is recency bias really that intense?) You have marketable stars, an Evil Empire villain, and lovable players throughout the game. Now is not the time to lose games due to a lockout. Let the good times roll and find an agreement that works for the game.

Nolan Arenado: Here’s what I wrote last year: “A fresh start. I still remember the excitement when the trade with Colorado actually happened. I still remember the shock and awe at how little the Cardinals had to give up. I thought Arenado would finish his career here, but it’s clear that ship has sailed. I still don’t agree with the team insisting it needs to cut as much payroll as it has, but we’ve reached the point of no return with the cornerstone third baseman.” Couldn’t say it better this year either…

Michael McGreevy: The home opener start. It probably says more about the Cardinals than it does McGreevy that he’s the best option, but he’s clearly the most exciting option in the rotation as things stand today.

Matthew Liberatore: A successful sequel to last year. Going into spring training last year, I wasn’t expecting much from Liberatore. He earned his rotation spot and, even amidst the struggles, proved he belongs. Let’s keep it up this year.

Brendan Donovan: A Cardinals jersey for 2026 (and for the rest of his career). My head knows all the reasons why it makes sense to trade him. But my heart understands that he’s probably the heart and soul of this team now and he fits the mold of every scrappy lovable Cardinal of the past. The heart wins here.

You, the fans: Sites like these wouldn’t be possible without the unrivaled passion of Cardinals Nation. Thanks for caring, thanks for reading, and happy holidays!