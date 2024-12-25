Suggested Holiday Gifts for Members of the Cardinals

Back in December 2022, I wrote a tongue-in-cheek suggested holiday gift guide for some of your favorite Cardinals personalities, from Alex Reyes (blast from the past!) to Bill DeWitt. I probably shouldn’t include the link as some of those…haven’t aged well. Despite that, and despite an urge to instead air my grievances against the team, welcome back to the (I guess bi-annual?) suggested gift list for members of our favorite team. As always, their loved ones can thank me later.

• John Mozeliak: A farewell bowtie is the no-brainer but you don’t want to be stuck getting him something so many others will. And one final playoff appearance seems too optimistic, even if this division still seems like its there for the taking. But how about a swan song season with a winning record, real player development for the youngsters, and a positive outlook for the future?

• Kyle Gibson: A successful 2025 for Big League Impact. And an eventual reunion with the Cardinals this offseason. This admittedly only makes sense if at least one, and possibly two, starters are offloaded this winter and I’m not advocating for Gibson to take the place of, say, Quinn Matthews or Michael McGreevy if they impress in spring training. But a team can never have enough pitching, innings will be needed, and by all accounts, Gibson seemed like a great mentor. That’s not nothing when you’re looking to develop multiple starters for the future.

• Yadier Molina: Some extra hours in a week so that we can see a few – heck we’ll even take one – visits with the Cardinals catchers to share his wisdom. I’m a card-carrying member of the “Never Question Yadi” club and I know he has a lot of other worthy endeavors taking up his time, but it was still disappointing to see his no-show last year.

• Chaim Bloom: Definitely not a bowtie. How about the continued commitment to player development from the team but one that comes with a rising payroll, sooner rather than later.

• Willson Contreras: Two years ago I suggested an easy transition to Imo’s after years of experiencing deep-dish pizza. Now we can gift an easy transition to first base. It’s better than the outfield, right?

• Nolan Arenado: A fresh start. I still remember the excitement when the trade with Colorado actually happened. I still remember the shock and awe at how little the Cardinals had to give up. I thought Arenado would finish his career here but it’s clear that ship has sailed. I still don’t agree with the team insisting it needs to cut as much payroll as it has but we’ve reached the point of no return with the cornerstone third baseman.

• Paul Goldschmidt: Playoff success and a Hall of Fame ending to his career. Look, I can’t truly root for the Yankees but I do hope Goldschmidt does well in New York and is able to finish strong enough that he paves his way to Cooperstown.

• Bill DeWitt Jr: A fresh approach to free agency in the future. I understand the commitment to player development and the need to fix things internally going forward. But the Cardinals are the flagship of the National League. The team should not and cannot become the Rays or the Guardians. Free agency prices are rising and won’t be coming back down. Even if the player development starts humming again, this team will need to augment its roster in future seasons and I hope that realization is forthcoming.

• Randy Flores: An Ethan Holliday jersey. A lot is not in his control but let’s make it happen with that 5th pick in the draft.

• Masyn Winn: More national attention and love for his incredible defense. More mentorship from Ozzie Smith. And more success from the leadoff spot.

• Alec Burleson: Adam Wainwright has his country music. Can we get Burly touring as a DJ next offseason?

• Michael Siani: Some patience from the fans if he opens the 2025 season as the starting centerfielder. Yes, Victor Scott is the future. And yes, Scott is exciting. But Siani was steady if unspectacular and here’s hoping he doesn’t become the fanbase’s favorite whipping boy if he starts the year roaming centerfield.

• Ivan Herrera: A real opportunity to play, and play often. I’m likely not the President but I certainly serve on the Board of Directors of the Pedro Pages fan club. I love what he brought to the team last year. But Herrera’s bat is too good to sit. With Contreras moving over to first base, it’s time to let Herrera loose.

• Ryan Helsley: An extension. I know that relievers are so volatile. I know that the one thing the Cardinals have developed successfully is back-end bullpen arms. But Helsley has been so good and if the team is not going to trade him this offseason, then lock him in and build the bullpen around him.

• Andre Pallante: A rotation spot locked down (for now). If the Cardinals aren’t entering spring training with his rotation turn marked with a pen, I’m going to lose my mind.

• You, the Fans: Here’s part of what I wrote for this entry in 2022: “A fun, satisfying, and winning 2023 season. A division title should be the bare minimum, a deep playoff run should be expected, and a title would be the cherry on top.” It’s honestly shocking to see how far things have fallen in two years. A division title should be the bare minimum? That should be the standard but it’d be a laughable suggestion this year. So how about a fun, entertaining season that leaves us all hopeful? And, like in 2022, a giant thank-you card from me. Redbird Rants only exists because of you and we’re all appreciative of it. Happy holidays, everyone!