A farewell for John Mozeliak: Remembering the highs, not just the lows with Cardinals

As John Mozeliak heads into his final home stand as the Cardinals’ baseball operations chief, it feels like the right time to reflect on what he’s meant to this franchise.

For Cardinals fans, the last few seasons have been frustrating—but it would be a mistake to let that overshadow the incredible run he built in his earlier years.

From taking over in 2007 to guiding the team to multiple playoff appearances and a World Series title, Mozeliak helped define a previous era of sustained excellence.

When I recently talked to STL Post Dispatch Cardinals beat writer Benjamin Hochman, he captured this duality.

“It’s almost like he had two different careers,” Hochman said. “The first half was incredible, and the second half led to a lot of question marks.”

Watching the Redbirds decline in recent seasons has made it easy for some to forget just how special those years were.

That’s why I hope the Cardinals give Mozeliak a proper send-off during this final home stand. Mozeliak received a rough reception on opening day, when a video tribute was met with boos.

“[The Cardinals] tried so hard on opening day with that video playing all the hits,” Hochman said. “Even then the fans booed,”

But a final farewell deserves something different. Fans can acknowledge the shortcomings of the last few seasons without dismissing the legacy built over more than a decade.

“I wouldn’t be booing him during the final ceremony,” Hochman said. “I’d look back on those good years while also acknowledging the flaws.”

Mozeliak’s legacy is complicated, but it is a legacy nonetheless. Watching the team decline in recent seasons has made it easy for some younger fans—or even casual observers—to forget just how special those earlier years were.

That sustained success is the foundation of Mozeliak’s legacy, even if the end of his tenure has been less celebrated.

This final home stand should be a chance for Cardinals fans to celebrate that—not just the wins and titles, but the stability and excellence he brought to the organization for so many years. No matter what comes next for him, he deserves that recognition.