8 players who desperately needed a hot start at Cardinals Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals entered Spring Training with so much in flux. Are they in reset? Are they just going with what they have and praying for the best?

Considering the number of young players the club has given a significant shot this spring, it's hoping for the best with youth and veteran players. Many youngsters, like Matt Koperniak and Victor Scott II, seem to be taking their opportunity. Some veterans, like Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, are using the spring to show they still have it and can be depended upon this season.

As the Cardinals get closer to Opening Day, however, manager Oli Marmol does seem to be putting aside the organizational wish to give the youngsters more of a shot. Marmol appears to be leaning toward veteran Steven Matz over young arms like Andre Pallante and Mike McGreevy. This seems to add to the frustration fans already felt toward this offseason.

The past couple of spring trainings for the Cardinals have been frustrating because fans knew they didn't have much to look forward to that summer. This summer, however, the club seems to have become reinvigorated with the potential for a good mix of veterans and youth. It will be intriguing to see how it turns out and, ultimately, with whom.

It's not what John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' outgoing president of baseball operations, envisioned for his final season. But it's what the Cardinals are giving Mozeliak and Marmol. These eight players have so far made the most of their Spring Training.

1. Luken Baker

Baker debuted with the Cardinals in 2023. He'd spent the majority of his time in the Cardinals minor league system making a huge impression with his bat, becoming AAA Memphis' all-time home run leader, with 86 home runs.

Baker has done all he can at AAA Memphis. It is now time to give him a full-time shot in the big leagues. He should be one of the Cardinals' options for designated hitter and backup first baseman.

Baker is doing his best to make this a reality. The 27-year-old, the 75th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, has appeared in eight games this spring. In 20 plate appearances, he is hitting .300/.444/.750 with an OPS of 1.194. He has three home runs, seven RBI, six hits, and six walks. He's only struck out once.

With just a few weeks to go, Baker is well on his way to making it impossible for him not to make the Opening Day roster with St. Louis.