8 Cardinals who weren't traded at the deadline but could be moved this offseason

3B Nolan Arenado

It's a real shame that the Cardinals couldn't find more success with both Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on the roster these past few years. While the latter was no longer with the Cardinals in 2025, Arenado remained.

Over the last four seasons, Nolan Arenado has seen his OPS fall from .891 in 2022 to just .660 this year. He's rarely hitting for power anymore, and his batting average has also plummeted. He's currently slashing .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs for an OPS+ of just 86.

Despite Arenado's lackluster offensive output of late, he's still one of the game's best defenders. As of trade deadline day, Nolan Arenado had committed the fewest errors among third basemen, he was sixth in Defensive Runs Saved (5 DRS), and he was eighth in Outs Above Average (2 OAA). He could stand to be a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at third base.

For a moment before the deadline, the rumor mill surrounding Arenado was spinning. The Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and others were all rumored to have interest in the eight-time All Star. However, Arenado's contract — he's owed $31 million over the next two years — and his no-trade clause likely halted any progress in discussions.

During this past offseason, the Cardinals and Astros had a deal in place that would send Nado and cash to Houston for an unknown return. Arenado declined the trade due to uncertainty surrounding the Astros' future. He could be more open to a trade this upcoming offseason, and his list of teams he would be willing to go to could expand slightly.

The Cardinals will probably have to throw in cash once again in a deal involving Nolan Arenado, but there's a chance he can be moved. St. Louis has ample motivation to move him as well. Clearing his contract off the books is probably a desire of ownership, and having Arenado off the roster opens up playing time for Nolan Gorman and top prospect JJ Wetherholt in 2026.

The Cardinals fielded interest at the deadline on their 34-year-old third baseman, but a deal could not be had. They'll likely shop him this winter once again.