6 ideal free agent fits for the St. Louis Cardinals that are somehow still available

Keynan Middleton

I predicted the other day that Keynan Middleton would sign with the Cardinals before Spring Training, as even though he did not throw a single pitch for them last year, he clearly made a big impact on the club.

The Cardinals credited Middleton with being a guy who was basically another coach for them, even while he was rehabbing all year. Middleton was impactful for multiple young Cardinals' pitchers as they developed last year and would be an excellent mentor for their young bullpen again in 2025.

Middleton was really good in 2023 with the White Sox and Yankees, posting a 3.38 ERA and 11.37 K/9 in 51 games. Middleton can slide into the Kittredge role for St. Louis next year while providing that veteran leadership and should come at a bargain price.

The reunion just makes way too much sense to me both financially and for their on-the-field goals. If things don't work out with Middleton, the cost won't be so great that they'll kick themselves, and they'll at least know he can make a positive impact on young arms, which is honestly an even bigger win than what he could do on the field for them.

Middleton's price tag would likely allow them to add more to the roster as well if they desire, which plays into why he's a good value for them as well.