6 ideal free agent fits for the St. Louis Cardinals that are somehow still available

Harrison Bader

Another former Cardinals outfielder who would make a lot of sense returning to St. Louis, Harrison Bader was a fan favorite when he was in St. Louis and could slide right back in as their center fielder against left-handed pitching, and could even earn the everyday role.

That last part is my biggest question mark facing a potential reunion, as I do think Bader would like to find an everyday role for 2025, and I'm guessing the Cardinals would like to play Siani and Scott quite a bit this year.

But as the offseason nears its end and Bader remains jobless, he may have to take what he can get, and why not return back to St. Louis where there is a clear need and the competition in center field wouldn't be crazy for him to go up against.

Last year, Bader slashed .236/.284/.373, equating to an 85 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR in 143 games with the New York Mets. Bader is still an elite defender in center field and has shown he can be an above-league-average bat at different moments in his career. Bader really fits what the Cardinals are trying to do this year, and I would love to see the Cardinals explore a reunion if Bader is open to it.

Bader would be a nice compliment to either Siani or Scott if he signed with St. Louis, and if all goes well, he could have a huge bounce-back year roaming center field for the Cardinals once again. Also, I think we all deserve to see Bader dawn their new City Connect uniform at some point, right?