6 biggest moves by the St. Louis Cardinals during the Winter Meetings

St. Louis Cardinals sign catcher Willson Contreras on the final day of the 2022 Winter Meetings.

The 2022 season was a magical one for the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans were able to watch as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols rode off into the sunset wearing the birds on the bat. Albert reached the illustrious 700 home run mark, and Molina and Adam Wainwright set the record for the most appearances as battery mates in MLB history. Little did fans know that this would be the end of a glorious era of St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

In an effort to bridge the past with the future, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak tried to replace the irreplaceable Yadier Molina in free agency. Andrew Knizner, who was once believed to be Yadi's heir, wasn't seen as an everyday catcher by the organization, so they sought outside help in free agency.

On the final day of the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, the Cardinals agreed to a five-year deal with Willson Contreras.

The Cardinals snatched Contreras, 30 at the time, away from the rival Chicago Cubs. Contreras was seen as a bat-first catcher with a fiery personality, a player with an edge who could potentially replace the great Yadier Molina. He would slot nicely into the heart of the order with MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and he would bring a spark to a club that was losing veteran leaders in Molina and Pujols.

Contreras's first year behind the plate didn't go so well. Pitchers didn't love pitching to him, and he was removed from catching duties within the first two months of his tenure. He did, however, post a 128 OPS+ that year, showing his offensive potential while still primarily playing catcher.

Contreras has batted .261 with a .817 OPS in his three years with the Cardinals. He's made the switch from catcher to first base, but he's still a strong hitter. He's proven to be a valuable defender at first base despite barely playing the position prior to 2025.

Willson Contreras has been discussed as a potential trade candidate this winter due to the Cardinals' rebuild that they're in. However, he's been adamant that he wants to ride out the rebuild and be a leader on a young team.