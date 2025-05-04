5 veteran pitchers who could instantly improve the Cardinals' bullpen

Seemingly year after year, the St. Louis Cardinals find a new area to struggle in. While last year’s difficulties were hitting with runners in scoring position, early in 2025 the Cardinals' bullpen has struggled tremendously. The bullpen was a strong suit of the 2024 Cardinals, as the team ranked seventh in bullpen ERA last year, eighth in win probability added, fourth in win advancement, and first in saves. In 2025, fans were hopeful to see another great season from the Redbirds bullpen, but so far that hasn’t been the case. Losing Andrew Kittredge (second in holds last year) to the Orioles in free agency didn’t help, but the regression of Ryan Fernandez and JoJo Romero has proven to be even worse. Although Triston McKenzie went to Triple-A unclaimed and Brooks Raley just re-signed with the Mets, there are still plenty of options for the Cardinals to consider before falling too far out of contention in the NL Central.

Here are 5 veteran pitchers that are still available and could instantly improve the Cardinals' bullpen

5. Kenta Maeda

The suggestion of Kenta Maeda may be the most unpopular on this list, but he is still a pitcher the Cardinals should monitor. After he was designated for assignment just days ago, chances are that Maeda has pitched his last game for the Detroit Tigers. While Maeda has seemingly pitched poorly since 2024, he still could provide the Cardinals with plenty of value. Furthermore, his ballooned ERA of 7.88 this season is misleading considering he’s only pitched eight full innings. At 37 years of age, Maeda has been a master of deception ever since coming to play in Major League Baseball. With his top speed at just 90 miles per hour these days, Maeda has had to rely on breaking ball deception throughout his entire career. With an arsenal of seven different pitches, Maeda could offer plenty of wisdom to the young Cardinal pitchers on this staff. Maeda has also spent plenty of time with current Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, as the two were teammates together in Minnesota for two seasons. Lastly, and what is forgotten by most, is Maeda’s MLB success. Not every day does a team find an opportunity to add a pitcher who has finished second in Cy Young Award voting. Despite his age and regression, the Cardinals should look into giving Maeda a chance.

4. Spencer Turnbull

While Kenta Maeda could have been a hard sale to Cardinals fans, Spencer Turnbull should not be. Before getting injured last season, Turnbull made 17 appearances for the Phillies as both a starter and reliever. Turnbull performed great overall and in his seven starts, finishing the season with a 2.65 earned run average. In what was the best season of his career in 2024, it is hard to see why Turnbull remains a free agent in early 2025. Although the Cardinals do not need another starter, like Maeda, Turnbull would be able to provide much-needed long relief for the team, as he has the ability to start and come out of the bullpen. At only 32 years of age, there is plenty of upside to keep Turnbull in the pen for years to come if he performs well. Taking into consideration the Cardinals' early 2025 struggles, it wouldn’t hurt to try and add Turnbull on a minor league contract.

3. Joe Kelly

As fans are aware, the Cardinals seem to have a thing for reunions. While supporters would have much rather seen a Michael Wacha reunion in 2024 as opposed to a Lance Lynn reunion, it may be the right time to bring back Joe Kelly, another pitcher from the Cardinals' 2013 runner-up team. While Kelly has regressed as he’s aged, his stuff certainly still plays. In 2024, Kelly ranked in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity according to Baseball Savant. Kelly also totaled an impressive 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, racking up 35 in 32 total innings of work. While he may not be the most durable of options, he could certainly provide Oli Marmol with another arm when in a jam, or towards the end of games, rather than forcing Marmol to rely on Kyle Leahy and Phil Maton so much.

2. Drew Smyly

Just like Maeda and Turnbull, Drew Smyly would also be able to provide the Cardinals with long relief out of the bullpen or even start for the team if necessary. With that being said, Smyly fits a need that both Maeda and Turnbull cannot. The Cardinals are in desperate need of another solid lefty, and Smyly could be that guy. In 2024 for the Cubs, his numbers weren’t too bad either. In 50 appearances Smyly racked up 58.2 innings while posting a respectable 3.84 ERA and a 8.6 SO/9. While these numbers may not scream All-Star, in many ways they do warrant an opportunity in 2025. Most importantly to Mozeliak, Smyly may be the best veteran available for a low price that fits a current need of the Cardinals' bullpen, that being as stated, a left-handed long reliever. For these reasons, the team should certainly consider bringing Smyly to St. Louis on a minor league deal, especially if they won’t spend money on the next pitcher listed.

1. David Robertson

It is no secret that Cardinals fans would like to see David Robertson join the team. In fact, I’ve written an entire article on why he would make a perfect addition to the bullpen. Not only did Robertson have another great season in 2024, but his addition would go over great in the clubhouse and would also give the Cardinals more flexibility when it comes to a Ryan Helsley deal. To add a cherry on top, Robertson would also be able to fetch a solid prospect in return for his services at the trade deadline if the team were to deal him in July. If the Cardinals were to keep Robertson and trade Helsley instead, Robertson is certainly capable of providing the team with saves despite serving as a setup man last year. Over his career, Robertson has compiled 177 saves including a career high 39 in 2014. Despite turning 40 less than a month ago, Robertson still has an electric fastball and terrific strikeout numbers, According to Baseball Savant, in 2024 Robertson ranked in the 97th percentile in fastball run value and in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate. He struck out 99 batters in just 72 innings last season, and his SO/9 of 12.4 is an incredible number for a reliever.

By all accounts, it’s very easy to say that the Cardinals should go out and sign the best pitcher available on the market. Certainly every team could use a great pitcher like David Robertson. For that reason, Robertson may be selective with his choice and his contract offers. If Mozeliak is not able to bring Robertson to St. Louis, it’s understandable. With that being said, continuing to move forward in 2025 having only signed one free agent to a major league contract while the bullpen continues to struggle like this is unacceptable. While I and many others are hopeful that the Cardinals' bullpen will improve from 24th in bullpen ERA including the aforementioned Romero and Fernandez, the team should certainly have their eyes on making moves now if they have not been searching for outside help already.