5 surprising players the Cardinals should shop at the MLB trade deadline

Infielder Thomas Saggese

Back in April I wrote that Thomas Saggese may be the odd man out during the organization's youth movement. That appears to still be the case here in late July.

The Cardinals acquired Saggese in a trade with the Texas Rangers in 2023 when they sent Chris Stratton and Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers. In exchange, the Cardinals netted a solid package of prospects in John King, Tekoah Roby, and Thomas Saggese.

Saggese endeared himself to fans early by winning the Texas League MVP that year, thanks to a 1.064 OPS with 10 home runs and 29 runs batted in for the Springfield Cardinals. He's able to play anywhere on the infield capably, and he's even started getting some reps in the outfield.

The reason Saggese may be the odd man out is the quantity of middle infielders the Cardinals have. Brendan Donovan can play anywhere, but his best position is second base. Second base is also Nolan Gorman's best position. Masyn Winn has shortstop locked up for the foreseeable future, and JJ Wetherholt is coming in hot right behind Saggese. This doesn't even include Nolan Arenado — a potential trade candidate this deadline or offseason — at third base.

In limited time at the majors (136 at-bats), Saggese has a .228/.259/.331 slash line to go along with only two home runs and 12 RBIs. He's never been given regular playing time, so don't put too much stock into his line.

Don't get me wrong, Thomas Saggese will probably be a valuable major leaguer, but the Cardinals may not be able to give him the time he deserves regularly. Another team may be able to put his skillset to better (more?) use over the next six years.

Using their surplus to fill areas of need should be a focus of this year's deadline. Trading Thomas Saggese now for a legitimate starting pitcher should be something the Cardinals explore. They likely won't due to his age and his status as a prospect, but trading from an area of surplus for an area of need may not be the worst idea for the Cardinals.