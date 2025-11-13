5 starting pitchers the Cardinals could trade for to rejuvenate their rotation

While teams around the league are busy calling the St. Louis Cardinals regarding the many players they currently have on the trade block, Chaim Bloom is also exploring ways to upgrade the Cardinals via trade, not just sell.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this week, down at the GM Meetings, that Bloom is looking into the price of starting pitching on the trade market right now, in hopes that the club can find a cost-controlled starter for their rotation before having to pivot to free agency. Goold mentioned various names on the market like Mitch Keller, Mackenzie Gore, Sandy Alcantara, and Edward Cabrera, but did not specify if the Cardinals have interest in any of them in particular. Goold has stated that the Cardinals are exploring many options, though, so I think it's safe to say they are at least checking in on those arms.

Those four names do offer a very interesting landscape for the Cardinals to explore deals, along with another name that I want to throw into the mix. If guys like Tarik Skubal, Hunter Greene, and Joe Ryan are moved this offseason, I do not see the Cardinals as fits for any of those arms. But to varying levels, each of the arms Goold mentioned, along with my wild card pick, could fit what St. Louis is looking for at varying price points.

If I had to bet, the Cardinals will likely sign a free agent for their rotation and acquire a less proven arm via trade, but there are real advantages to going this route, which I'll get into. For St. Louis, getting a proven, cost-controlled arm who has upside could help them set a stronger foundation for 2026 and beyond than what they currently have. Sonny Gray could be on the move, but even if he stays, he's likely gone after 2026. Liam Doyle, Quinn Mathews, Tekoah Roby, and others are on the way, but the Cardinals don't want to put too much pressure on them already.

All of that sets the stage for the possibility of a trade for a proven, cost-controlled starting pitcher, and I want to break down five candidates that fit that bill for St. Louis based on Goold's reporting and my own thoughts. Buckle up, as this is a fun and creative exercise that the Cardinals may pursue.

Here are 5 starting pitchers the Cardinals could trade for to rejuvenate their rotation