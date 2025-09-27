Question #2: Who will be Chaim Bloom's manager?

Most heads of baseball operations will install their own manager once they begin their tenure. Chaim Bloom could do the same next year.

Manager Oliver Marmol's contract isn't up until after the 2026 season. Many fans believed (wanted?) Marmol to be out after the last two years, but outgoing POBO John Mozeliak opted to keep Marmol at the helm during this transition year.

Oli was touted as a player's coach and one who was in touch with young players when he took the positions before the 2022 season. The logic of keeping him in that role during a year where youth would be the focus was relatively sound. Oli clearly grew as a manager this year, and he was able to bring a ragtag roster without stars within sniffing distance of a playoff spot. Alas, the Cardinals will go a third straight season without a postseason appearance.

Chaim Bloom could come in and replace Oli right off the bat if the club's new POBO thinks that's the best move. He could also opt to let Oli finish out his contract rather than rock the boat too much right away.

If Bloom opts to remove Marmol from his managing duties, the list of replacements won't be short. Skip Schumaker, Albert Pujols, and Yadier Molina are all former Cardinals who have managed in the majors before or have a spoken interest in managing soon. Of the three, only Schumaker has major-league experience, but Pujols and Molina are decorated international managers in their own rights.

If Bloom wants to stray away from the history of the organization, Alex Cora, manager of the Boston Red Sox, could be an option. Don Mattingly may be interested in returning to managing duties after being a bench coach in Toronto. Several other options are out there for people who could manage next in St. Louis if Marmol is fired.

Finding a manager who aligns with your philosophy and expectations isn't an easy choice for a head of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom's first official season as president of baseball operations is a key one, and whomever he hires (or keeps) as his manager will be a clear indication of what he wants to accomplish in 2026 and beyond.