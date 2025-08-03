3 managerial candidates outside the Cardinals organization to replace Oliver Marmol

Walt Weiss

As the St. Louis Cardinals navigate a critical "reset" phase, focusing on their promising young core, the search for a new managerial voice must prioritize experience, an understanding of development, and a pragmatic approach to modern baseball. Walt Weiss, currently the bench coach for the Atlanta Braves, emerges as an excellent fit to lead the Redbirds back to consistent contention.

Weiss's 14-year MLB playing career as a shortstop imbues him with a profound understanding of the game's nuances. This foundational "old school" baseball IQ, forged on the field, is something even a struggling young roster will instantly respect. More critically, his nearly decade-long tenure as bench coach for the Atlanta Braves, including a World Series championship in 2021, demonstrates his ability to thrive within a winning, analytically sophisticated organization. He's not merely tolerating data; he's actively integrating it, acting as a trusted advisor to manager Brian Snitker on strategic decisions. This blend of classic baseball wisdom and modern analytical application is precisely what the Cardinals need: a leader who understands the tradition but isn't afraid to leverage every tool available.

While his managerial record with the Colorado Rockies (2013-2016) shows a losing mark, it's essential to consider the context of that perpetually rebuilding franchise and its unique challenges. The Cardinals' third baseman and former Rockies star Nolan Arenado has spoken highly of Weiss's managerial capabilities, praising his direct communication and accountability. Arenado's endorsement, given his own demanding standards, speaks volumes about Weiss's ability to connect with and motivate even elite players, a critical skill when nurturing young talent. Most managers will tell you they are much better managers the second time around.

Weiss's experience with the Braves, a team that has masterfully developed its young stars into a championship core, is perhaps his strongest selling point. He's been an integral part of a system that emphasizes patience, clear communication, and a rigorous development pathway. For a Cardinals club relying heavily on its burgeoning talent, Weiss provides the steady hand, experienced eye, and balanced perspective to guide them through their inevitable growing pains. He would be a manager who understands that while analytics inform, the human element, player relationships, and fundamental discipline ultimately win games—a philosophy tailor-made for the Cardinals' next chapter.