5 prospects the Cardinals could consider trading even in a rebuild

Jimmy Crooks

The Cardinals have a plethora of catching depth within the organization. Ivan Herrera is a borderline star in the making and will be taking over catching duties going forward into 2026. Pedro Pages had a solid season in 2025 and has more than solidified his role as the backup catcher on the 2026 roster. Leonardo Bernal and Rainiel Rodriguez are the next up-and-coming prospects within the organization and very well may play their way into making the big league roster out of Spring Training. The Cardinals also played Yohel Pozo 67 games in 2025, and he provided suitable depth to the deep position.

The Cardinals have more than enough resources at catcher to make trades with teams in need of them and can retool the roster in areas lacking depth. Crooks looks to be the most likely candidate to be moved if this takes place. The 2024 Texas League MVP has developed quickly within the Cardinals organization and deserves a shot at playing time in 2026. But given the logjam, Bloom can capitalize on his ascension to either acquire a needed power bat or more pitching depth. If the Cardinals play contracts over production in 2026, expect Crooks to be a name mentioned in trade rumors.

Nathan Church

The former 11th-round draft pick has risen in the rankings year after year. Church, the Cardinals' 14th-ranked prospect, had an impressive 2025 Spring Training and had many fans believing he could take playing time away from Lars Nootbaar or Jordan Walker throughout the 2025 regular season. He got his chance during the season over 27 games to translate his Minor League production at the Major League level. Church did not deliver, as he posted a slash line of only .179/.254/.250 (.504) with 10 hits, 2 extra-base hits, and 18 SO over 65 PA. He was highly ineffective after being hyped up by the fans for his debut. He is still worth value within the organization as a left-handed center fielder and can replace any potential left-handed bats moved during the offseason.

But at age 25, Church will dwindle in value unless he begins to produce at the big leagues. He is the perfect sell-high candidate when the Cardinals need to do so at this point in time.