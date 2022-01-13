5 potential trade destinations for Nolan Arenado after openness to position change

Philadelphia Phillies

While the Phillies have been linked to Arenado for weeks now by local and national media, Anthony Castrovince's wild three-team trade proposal on MLB Network really amped up fan conversations surrounding Areando to Philadelphia.

I'm never been all that convinced by the fit in Philadelphia, as I'm not sure how this isn't just a lateral move for the Phillies who already have Alec Bohm. I'm not a huge Bohm guy, but I'm not sure swapping him out for Arenado is the best way to improve their roster.

Still, where there's smoke (from local, Philadelphia-based, and national media), there could be fire? We all know Dave Dombrowski likes to make big moves whenever the opportunity arises, and I could see Arenado being reenergized by the city of Philadelphia and being surrounded by bats like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryson Stott.

At the same time, I could see Arenado really being affected by the Philadelphia media and fan base if things go poorly for him. That would be my concern with fits in Boston or New York as well. When things are going well for Arenado and the team around him, he seems to be in great spirits and riding high. But when he struggles, or his team is not winning, he seems to let that impact him and his performance.

Still, I see the appeal of Arenado stylistically with the Phillies lineup. Philadelphia ranked fifth in baseball in batting average in 2024 and was about middle of the pack in strikeout percentage, so Arenado would fit right in with his high average and would improve their swing and miss issues along the way.

Bohm's defense has been questionable most of his career, but he did take a step forward with it in 2024. Depending on how the Phillies view his defense, they may see Arenado as a significant improvement for them. If the Phillies did go after Arenado, I do not see Bohm being a fit to come back to St. Louis, so maybe a three-team trade does make sense, or Bohm could be moved in a different deal for pitching.

If Arenado wants the ultimate playoff atmosphere and to play for a true World Series contender, the Phillies may be the best fit of any time who is actually interested in him. They were arguably the best team in baseball last year, and they are hungry to return to the World Series soon and get the job done.

Arenado also would not be expected to be the leader of this team, nor the center of attention. Harper and Turner are the clear stars of the offense, and guys like Schwarber, Realmuto, Castellanos, Stott, and Marsh can help take the pressure off of Arenado. Pitching-wise, names like Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola carry a lot of the club's pressure as well. For as tough of a market Philadelphia is, it helps that Arenado would not be viewed as the savior for the club.