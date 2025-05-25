5 players who could be on the trade block if the Cardinals are buyers at the deadline

Thomas Saggese is stuck behind many young bats on the depth chart and could find a starting role with another club

Acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade at the 2023 trade deadline, Thomas Saggese is finally ready to crack a big league lineup, but the Cardinals really don't have room for him in their infield right now.

He got a cup of coffee with St. Louis in 2024, struggling to the tune of a .204/.250/.306 slash line in 52 plate appearances. But much like Masyn Winn before him, that brief stint in St. Louis seemed to give him the juice to prep for his next opportunity, and Saggese has run with those chances in 2025.

In the 44 plate appearances he's gotten with St. Louis this year, Saggese slashed .341/.364/.512, good for a 142 wRC+ in 14 games before being sent back down to Memphis. With the Cardinals having Arenado, Winn, Donovan, and Gorman all on their active roster right now, it is difficult to find plate appearances for Saggese alongside them.

I'm one of the bigger fans of Thomas Saggese that you'll find. I am a believer in his bat-to-ball skills and his upside as a hitter in this league. Not some superstar producer, but I think he can be 15%-20% above league average at the plate and play quality defense at multiple infield spots.

But do you see him starting over Masyn Winn or Brendan Donovan? How about JJ Wetherholt when he comes knocking soon? And in the immediate future, Nolan Arenado is blocking him, and Nolan Gorman is at least competition for at-bats.

While I understand the Cardinals wanting Saggese to get consistent at-bats in Memphis right now, I do think the lack of clear playing time in St. Louis right now is a reflection of how things may be going forward, so I don't think it would be a bad idea at all to have him on the roster and providing the Cardinals with value when they need him.

Having someone like Saggese as a super utility bench option for both now and the future is valuable, so I'd like to see him remain in St. Louis. But like Burleson earlier, would Saggese be more valuable to the Cardinals as a trade asset, going to a team that could put him in their lineup on an everyday basis? That's something the Cardinals will need to ask themselves at this deadline, this offseason, and in future years.