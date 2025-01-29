5 decisions the Cardinals would make right now if they were serious about a reset

The hot topic right now in St. Louis Cardinals content spaces is critiquing the organization's attempt at a "reset" this offseason. No one seems to like what they have done with the big league roster, and many are rightfully pointing out that the lack of activity there has actually gone against their overall messaging as a club.

The Cardinals do not need to "tank" this year. First, it wouldn't even benefit them (they cannot have a pick in the top ten this year per new CBA rules after having a selection in the top ten in consecutive years), but even if it would, they have enough young talent to try and be competitive. But here's where the Cardinals' desire to "shock some people" runs counter to that - holding on to certain veteran players to win games this year has a stronger negative impact on their future than a positive impact on their present.

Yes, they'll be the first to tell you that the Nolan Arenado trade fiasco has hurt their ability to do more, but their self-imposed embargos are their own doing. Don't let them fool you by saying they are "stuck". Sure, they are stuck with Arenado right now, but if they really don't "have" to move his money, then that means they are free to subtract from their roster in other ways or add smaller pieces (or extensions) as they please.

If the Cardinals were truly serious about this reset, they would make these five moves right now

#1 - Trade Erick Fedde

I'll get into the roster construction piece of his in a moment, but even in a vacuum, trading Fedde now while his value is high makes way more sense than holding onto him. Well, actually, trading him months ago would have made the most sense, but trading him today is the second-best option.

I've already detailed this in another piece, but considering what contenders (and even non-contenders) were willing to pay for starting pitchers in both free agency and the trade market this offseason, Fedde has a lot of value if he were to be moved. Fedde pitched like a true number three starter last year, and since he is set to make just $7.5 million in 2025, he's 60% cheaper than what middle or even back-end starters are signing for this winter.

If a club acquired Fedde in a trade before the offseason ends, they would also have the option to give him a qualifying offer next offseason, which would help them recuperate some of his value if they did not resign him (which also helps his trade value further).

Sure, Chaim Bloom could be interested in the draft pick the Cardinals could receive by letting Fedde walk next offseason, but in his case specifically, the risk of him regressing in 2025 is far too great in my opinion to bank on getting that draft selection out of him. Fedde made real changes to his game while he was in the KBO, so yes, he is a different pitcher, but he doesn't have those elite traits that teams are rightfully after, and so I can easily see a world where things don't go well for him in 2025 and the Cardinals get little to nothing in return for him.

Trade Fedde. It makes way too much sense.