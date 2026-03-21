5 Cardinals (besides Richard Fitts) who could earn a quick call-up this season

The St. Louis Cardinals have trimmed down their Major League camp roster significantly over the last few weeks, and we are days away from knowing who will make the Opening Day roster.

It is likely that one of Thomas Saggese or Nathan Church ends up missing the cut due to a lack of playing time to start the year, and whichever one ends up in Memphis is a clear and obvious candidate to receive a call-up early in the year. The same goes for Gordon Graceffo or Chris Roycroft, as one of them is likely to start the year in Triple-A, while the other grabs the Cardinals' final bullpen spot. And we all know that Richard Fitts is primed to be the next man up in the Cardinals rotation early in the season.

Still, there are multiple other names the Cardinals already optioned from big league camp who could be early call-ups for the Major League club early in the season, each of whom brings an interesting dynamic to the Cardinals roster that they will want to take a look at when given the chance.

These 5 Cardinals could receive a call-up to St. Louis very early in the season

Hunter Dobbins

Like Fitts, Hunter Dobbins was acquired from the Boston Red Sox this offseason, and had he been fully healthy entering spring training, he would have pushed for a rotation spot like Fitts was. Dobbins is slated to begin the year on the injured list, but should be back rather quickly, as he's been throwing all camp.

Dobbins was really solid for Boston last year, posting a 4.13 ERA and 3.87 FIP in 13 games (11 starts). At 26 years old, Dobbins could be an arm the Cardinals rely on for innings moving forward, and he's a clear candidate to get starts early in the season for St. Louis if injuries arise or bad performances come from their current five-man group.

Jimmy Crooks

One of the Cardinals' many catching prospects, Jimmy Crooks, got his first taste of Major League action last season, appearing in 15 games for St. Louis down the stretch. With Ivan Herrera getting back behind the plate this year and Pedro Pages still a major part of the catching group, Crooks' best path toward playing time was to begin the year in Memphis.

He'll split reps with another exciting Cardinals prospect in Leonardo Bernal, but Crooks is the clear "next man up" if an injury happens to one of their catchers, or if the Cardinals decide to have Herrera spend all of his time at designated hitter or another position. Crooks has the upside to be an all-around catcher at the big league level who can start for a long time, and the Cardinals will want to give him that runway if the opportunity opens up.

Quinn Mathews

Quinn Mathews presents the most upside of any starting pitcher in Triple-A right now for the Cardinals, so when the club deems him ready for an MLB debut, they'll be eager to create a spot for him.

Mathews, 25, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft and took minor league baseball by storm in 2024, winning Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors as he struck out 202 batters in 143.1 innings of work across four levels. 2025 was a tough campaign for Mathews, but he looked like himself in camp, and the Cardinals are excited to see what he can do long-term.

Mathews is not on the Cardinals' 40-man roster at the moment, so the club has no need to rush that debut, especially with arms like Fitts and Dobbins waiting in the queue as well. But Mathews is a clear candidate to get his shot early if he's excelling in Memphis

Bryan Torres

Added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Bryan Torres did not spend much time in camp with the Cardinals, as he was a major part of Yadier Molina's Team Puerto Rico roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Torres had an excellent year with Memphis in 2025, posting a .328/.441/.464 slash line with nine home runs, 51 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases in 414 plate appearances. Torres can play all over the infield and outfield, making him a great option for the Cardinals bench at some point as a super utility man with defensive versatility and speed.

Right now, the Cardinals are expected to play their starting infield almost every day, and their outfield group is a bit crowded as well. It really would only take one or two injuries for a clear role for Torres to emerge on the roster. For now, he's going to get everyday opportunities in Triple-A as he awaits that chance with St. Louis.

Nick Raquet

JoJo Romero and Justin Bruihl are the Cardinals' two left-handed bullpen options to start the year, but Nick Raquet should get brought back to St. Louis early in the year as a part of the Memphis shuttle.

Romero and Bruihl are both out of minor league options, so Raquet is unlikely to replace either of them, barring an injury, as the Cardinals would have to trade Romero or designate Bruihl for an assignment. Either of those things could happen at some point, but I would doubt that it occurs early in the year.

If the Cardinals want a fresh bullpen arm ahead of their series against the Boston Red Sox in April, having Raquet come up would make a lot of sense, as Boston's lineup is driven by left-handed hitters like Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Marcelo Mayer. The Cardinals also play 17 straight games from April 24th through May 10th, and a third lefty could be helpful when they face the Mariners, Pirates, and Dodgers in consecutive series, as all three teams have left-handed-heavy lineups.