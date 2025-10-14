40 years ago, Jack Buck told St. Louis Cardinals fans to "Go Crazy!"

Forty years ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in Game 5 of the 1985 National League Championship Series. The Dodgers took the first two games of the series at Dodger Stadium, but the Cardinals equalized by winning Games 3 and 4.

But with the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, future Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith delivered one of the most unlikely walk-off home runs not only in Cardinals history but in MLB history.

Forty years ago, Ozzie Smith made St. Louis Cardinals fans “Go Crazy!”

The Cardinals got off to a great start in the bottom of the first. Willie McGee, batting leadoff for the second straight game after Vince Coleman’s freak injury before Game 4, walked and advanced to second when Ozzie Smith also walked. Tommy Herr broke the game open with an RBI double to bring both runners home for an early 2-0 lead.

Forsch held a 2-0 lead until the top of the fourth when Ken Landreaux singled leading off. After Pedro Guerrero flew out to center field, Bill Madlock uncorked a long home run to left field to tie the score at two.

A nearly ugly scene took place in the top of the fifth. After left-handed reliever Ken Dayley struck out Steve Sax, a fan splashed water at Sax's face as he walked back to the dugout. An enraged Sax tried to climb into the dugout, but manager Tommy Lasorda and trainer Charlie Strasser held Sax back to prevent a scuffle in the stands.

Relievers Dayley, Todd Worrell, and Jeff Lahti shut down the Dodgers the rest of the way. However, despite Valenzuela allowing a playoff-record eight walks and giving the Cardinals multiple opportunities with runners in scoring position, the score remained 2-2 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Right-handed reliever Tom Niedenfuer came on for the Dodgers and retired McGee on a pop-up to third base. In stepped Smith, who to this point was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

After Smith fouled off two consecutive pitches from Niedenfuer, NBC Sports showed one of the most foreshadowing graphics of all time.

The 1-2 punch of Clark one game after Ozzie Smith’s “Go crazy” walk-off was too much to take in, especially after this NBC graphic right before the HR pic.twitter.com/yjZ7wmiD9f — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) October 29, 2021

With the count 1-and-2, Smith turned on an inside pitch from Niedenfuer, and the rest was history. From Cardinals Hall of Fame broadcaster, Jack Buck: "Smith corks one into right down the line! It may go! ... Go crazy, folks, go crazy! It's a home run, and the Cardinals have won the game, by the score of 3-2 on a home run by the Wizard!"

Two days later, the Cardinals clinched the 1985 National League pennant thanks in part to another clutch ninth-inning home run.