4 suitors for Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar as trade deadline rumors swirl

The sell-off has begun for the St. Louis Cardinals, offloading relievers Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz to the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox last night. However, more moves are sure to come for St. Louis as Phil Maton has not traveled to San Diego with the team and could garner significant trade interest. Nolan Arenado rumors seem to have died down, but a surprise trade of a young Cardinals bat could be on the table, as reported by MLB insiders this morning.

Of the three outfielders mentioned, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, and Alec Burleson, Nootbaar is perhaps the most likely to be moved at today's trade deadline. The often-injured outfielder hasn't performed up to his sky-high expectations this season and has once again hit the shelf with an injury. With Ivan Herrera drawing reps in left field and Jordan Walker finally starting to show signs of life at the Major League level again, it may be time to consider moving Nootbaar for a prospect package. With two more years of control following the 2025 season, he may be an attractive piece for other teams to dream upon with sky-high Statcast potential. Here are four teams that could be a trade fit for Lars Nootbaar.

Houston Astros

First, are the two teams directly linked to Nootbaar, according to Bob Nightengale. Despite going most of the season without superstar Yordan Alvarez, the Houston Astros sit in first place in the American League West once again. However, with the recent injury to Isaac Paredes, who could miss the rest of the season, they'll need more thump in their lineup to keep up with the Mariners and the Rangers.

Houston added Ramon Urias from the Orioles, but they will need more than his 89 wRC+ if they want to replace the production they were getting from Paredes. Nootbaar could fit in the Astros' outfield if they choose to move Jose Altuve back to second base, and despite underperforming this season, he has plenty of potential to dream on.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have also been linked to Nootbaar and are in dire need of outfield help, with all three of their outfielders, Kepler, Marsh, and Castellanos, having down years. Though all three have strong track records, the addition of Nootbaar could stabilize the weakest unit of an otherwise stellar team in a tight battle with the Mets for the NL East crown and could make a run at the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Though not explicitly linked to Nootbaar at this trade deadline, the Dodgers do have a Michael Conforto-sized hole in their outfield. Los Angeles has shown trade interest in Nootbaar in the past, and his familiarity with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki shouldn't hurt either.

San Diego Padres

San Diego kicked off deadline day by making a huge swing for Mason Miller and JP Sears, trading away prized prospect Leo De Vries. The Padres aren't close to finished though, as they're rumored to be shopping Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez while also seeking outfield help. Though they weren't able to meet the asking price for Steven Kwan, Lars Nootbaar could be in play to bolster their outfield.