4 prospects the Cardinals must add to their 40-man roster to protect from Rule 5 draft

OF Joshua Baez

While I wouldn't be shocked to see Mautz not get the 40-man roster addition, I have zero doubt in my mind that rising prospect Joshua Baez will be added today.

Baez, who the Cardinals selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school, really struggled in his minor league career prior to 2025 and was even left off many publications' top 30 prospects lists for the organization. But after a huge year at the plate, Baez is now forcing himself onto many top 100 prospect lists in baseball.

In 117 games this year between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, Baez slashed .287/.384/.500 with 20 home runs and 79 RBI to go along with 54 stolen bases. Baez actually spent most of the year in Double-A, and his power took a jump at that level.

Baez's horrible swing and miss rate was holding him back big time in his development, but he cut down on his strikeouts in a significant way in 2025. In 2024, he struck out 114 times in 277 at-bats between Low-A and High-A, but this year, he only struck out 103 times in 418 at-bats against better pitching.

Baez has incredible 65-grade power according to Baseball America's 2026 preseason ranking, to go along with plus speed and arm tools. His now above-average hit tool grade means Baez has the upside to become a really impactful outfielder in the future who could slug for over 30 home runs and swipe 30 bases in a given year. That's hard to find in today's game!

The Cardinals' outfield production is not in a good place right now, and they desperately need power potential throughout their system, so there is no shot that. Baez won't be on their 40-man roster before the deadline.

While JJ Wetherholt and Rainiel Rodriguez rightfully lead the way among Cardinals' position player prospects right now, Baez made a huge splash this year and could quickly see his name thrown into even higher company if he repeats that success in Triple-A in 2026, and could be knocking on the door of St. Louis by the end of the season.