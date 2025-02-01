4 position players the Cardinals should consider signing to fill out their roster

Manuel Margot

Last on this list is an interesting player who may not be on the Cardinals' radar at all. That being veteran outfielder Manuel Margot. Similar to Pham, Margot has the ability to play all three outfield positions, having started 115 games in left, 242 in right, and 542 in center for his career. With much more centerfield experience than Pham, Margot may make a great everyday centerfielder if the team decides not to put up with the offensive woes of Michael Siani. Although Siani certainly provides much better defense in the outfield, Margot is capable of making highlight-level diving plays in the outfield as well.

Having a career batting average of .254, Margot may prove to be a better alternative than Siani at the plate, if the team is not on board with making Lars Nootbar their everyday centerfielder. Even though he is not known for his power by any means, Margot doubled Siani’s home run total last year while also posting a higher on-base percentage and slugging percentage. With a strikeout percentage of only 15.7 last year, ranking in the top 84th percentile amongst eligible batters according to Baseball Savant, Margot can be a solid right-handed bat who can put the ball in play when at the plate. Having debuted in the majors at just 21 years of age, Margot has nine years of big league experience already, while being just 30 years old. If the Cardinals are looking for a veteran to plug into their outfield every day, Margot might just be the guy.