4 position players the Cardinals should consider signing to fill out their roster

As the 2024-25 offseason has continued, the St. Louis Cardinals have yet to sign any free agents to major league contracts. Despite having planned to make major moves by now, nothing yet has come to fruition. With trades still a possibility among some of the Cardinals veterans, there may be some holes in the lineup that need filling. Here are four free-agent position players that the Cardinals could target as free agency continues before spring training.

4 non-pitchers the Cardinals should consider signing

J.D. Martinez

First up is J.D. Martinez, who has been one of the best hitters in baseball for the last ten years. The three-time Silver Slugger may be just the right-handed bat that the Cardinals have been searching for. Surprisingly, the team did not go after Martinez last year, before he signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets for only $12 million. Currently 37 years old, Martinez would likely be a one-year investment for relatively cheap. The team could also flip him to a contender for prospects at the deadline as well, as his services would be in high demand. His great approach to hitting would not only provide the Cardinals with serious run production but would also help many of the teams’ rising stars.

Apart from the intangibles, Martinez’s numbers are quite impressive as well. The former World Series champion has eight 20+ home run seasons, including 33 home runs for the Dodgers just two seasons ago at age 35. In 2018, Martinez led the American League in runs batted in with 130 and total bases with 358 before ultimately finishing fourth in MVP voting. With a career batting average of .283, 331 home runs, and 1,071 runs batted in, Martinez would make a great contributor on offense while also being able to share his expertise throughout the clubhouse.