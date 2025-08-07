4 pitchers who could replace Miles Mikolas in the Cardinals rotation

RHP Aaron Wilkerson

A career journeyman, Aaron Wilkerson has spent time in independent ball and Japan and Korea along with time in the organizations of Boston, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Oakland, Cincinnati, and now St. Louis. He's been just about everywhere, and he's seen everything along the way.

The Cardinals signed Wilkerson to a minor-league contract in mid-July, and he's been pitching for the Memphis Redbirds since. Through three starts, Wilkerson has a 1.06 ERA to go along with 11 strikeouts in 17 innings. He's walked five batters, allowed two home runs (two solo shots, his only earned runs), and he's posted a 0.941 WHIP. While Wilkerson's stuff won't overpower anyone, he's done an excellent job at keeping runners off the basepaths so far.

When you include his time with the Cincinnati Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville, the 36-year-old Wilkerson has a 3.70 ERA on the year through 112 innings. He has a 7.2 K/9 ratio and a 1.8 BB/9 ratio this year.

When the Cardinals signed Wilkerson in July, the assumption was that he would be depth if Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and/or Steven Matz were dealt at the deadline. Two of those three were moved, and their spots have been filled by other minor leaguers. If Mikolas is now removed from the equation, Wilkerson could be promoted seamlessly to take his spot in the rotation.

Both Mikolas and Wilkerson threw on Tuesday, so they're on the same schedule. In his start on Wednesday for the Redbirds, Wilkerson went five innings, striking out five, walking one, and not allowing a run.

Promoting Aaron Wilkerson to take Miles Mikolas's spot in the rotation wouldn't be a sexy move, but we're long past making transactions for vanity's sake. The Cardinals should build a roster that is best suited to win now.

Promoting Quinn Mathews, the organization's top pitching prospect, would be a "runway" move, but Triple-A hitting has proven difficult for the young southpaw. Moving Wilkerson up instead of Mathews would provide Quinn more seasoning at the highest level of the minors. This also would prevent Mathews's clock from starting too early.

Aaron Wilkerson would be a suitable replacement for Miles Mikolas for the final two months of the season. This wouldn't be an earth-shattering move, but it would be a sign of improvement from a stale organization.