4 pitchers who could replace Miles Mikolas in the Cardinals rotation

In both behavioral finance and psychology, there is a concept known as the "sunk cost fallacy". This term refers to an individual's tendency to follow through with something that they've already started, be it time, money, or general energy.

For teenagers, the sunk cost fallacy can be displayed in relationships with a friend or a loved one. Hanging onto a significant other who you are no longer interested in is quite common. Those in the workforce may stay with a job for too long because they're comfortable and have established a certain status level. Those in finance may stick with a stock because its value could go back up.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, the sunk cost fallacy is exemplified in their plethora of lengthy contracts that they just can't seem to cut loose from. From Dexter Fowler to Mike Leake to Matt Carpenter's second extension, the Cardinals have consistently been unable and unwilling to move off of a bad contract for the betterment of the organization.

As a mid-market team, the Cardinals need to be wary of where their money goes, but there comes a point in time when keeping these players with negative value on the roster harms the fanbase's impression of the team. These players could also be taking up valuable time from young players itching to make a first impression.

The two most recent examples of the Cardinals falling for the sunk cost fallacy would be Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde.

The Cardinals traded Erick Fedde to the Atlanta Braves, so he's off the books now. That leaves just Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas is a two-time All-Star with the Cardinals. From 2018 to 2022, he posted a 3.46 ERA and a 115 ERA+ in 631.2 innings. He was a great budget signing and mid-rotation starting pitcher. However, things began to crumble after Mikolas received an extension following the 2022 season. Since then, he has had a 5.06 ERA and an 84 ERA+ in 484 innings. All the while, the Cardinals have handed him $68 million.

The 2025 season was supposed to be one that provided runway for young players to prove their worth and cement themselves as core players for the future. Position players like Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera have taken advantage of this runway and are now regulars in the lineup. Young pitchers haven't been given a fair shake though.

It took four full months for Michael McGreevy to gain a rotation spot despite being one of the club's best pitchers. Instead, fans had to watch agonizingly as Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas took the Cardinals out of games before the offense even had a chance.

Of Mikolas's 22 starts, he's allowed three or more runs in 10 of them. He's failed to make it past the fifth inning six times. He hasn't pitched more than six innings all year. His 21 home runs allowed place him eleventh in all of baseball. The days of him being a serviceable volume pitcher are long gone, and he's hurting the team at this point.

In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mikolas threw only three innings. He allowed five earned runs, gave up three home runs, and struck out only one batter. It was an abysmal start, and it should be his last one with the Cardinals.

Here are 4 pitchers who should replace Miles Mikolas in the rotation for the St. Louis Cardinals.