4 non-tendered free-agent targets for "resetting" Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers (28, COL)

While the two pitchers listed are assuming the current roster stays similar to how it is currently constructed, the first position player on the list makes more sense if rumored deals were made. As Josh Jacobs has been reporting, Nolan Arenado may be on his way out of St. Louis during the Winter Meetings. If this were to happen, the thought is that Brendan Donovan will trade in his glove surplus for an everyday spot at third base.

If Donovan were to move out of his super-utility role that has won him a Gold Glove and made him a finalist for another, 28-year-old middle infielder Brendan Rodgers could be a candidate to at least fill a backup infield spot. Rodgers is an intriguing name that was a shock to hit the market as he has been a positive WAR player in all of his full-time seasons and won a Gold Glove for his work at the keystone in 2022.

Along with his middle infield versatility, Rodgers can also handle the bat. The righty hitter has hit 13, 13, and 15 home runs in his three full seasons in Colorado with an OPS of at least .721 each year (for reference that would be 4th best on the 2024 Cardinals).

The concerns for Rodgers come after he missed most of the 2023 season with an injury and his contact numbers took a hit in 2024. Most concerning was his strikeout rate going from an above-average 17.4% to a 24.5% and his walk rate dropping to a tough 5.8%. After his Gold Glove season, Rodgers has not yet been able to replicate his defense as his Defensive Runs Saved dropped from +22 in that season to a -4 this past year.

If Arenado finds himself elsewhere in the coming months, the Cardinals will have a need for a depth role that they can hopefully fill with names other than Matt Carpenter and Taylor Motter and have a player with real value beyond 2025.