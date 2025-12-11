4 landing spots for Nolan Gorman to restart after failed time with Cardinals

Since being selected 19th overall in the 2018 MLB amateur draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Gorman has been regarded as a highly promising talent with significant potential. With him initially projected as a middle-of-the-order power bat, expectations included consistent seasons with 40 home runs and 100 RBI. However, despite the initial hype, Gorman's performance has been marred by many factors, including high strikeout rates, inconsistent contact, ability to stay on the field and below-average defensive skills.

Gorman made a notable debut in late May 2022, posting an impressive .361 batting average, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.133 OPS over his first 11 games. Nevertheless, this early success was short-lived, as his performance declined over the subsequent 78 games, with only 11 home runs and 25 RBI. His batting average dropped by 155 points, and his OPS decreased by 473 points, indicating struggles with consistency and adjustment at the major league level.

The 2023 season marked Gorman’s most productive period to date. During the months of March through May, he showed off his offensive prowess by slashing .272/.360/.555 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI over 200 plate appearances. This performance generated optimism among fans and analysts alike. However, massive failures in June and August led to a slash line of .210/.303/.421 over the final 68 games, reflecting the ever-present inconsistency at the plate.

Looking back to the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Gorman continued showing signs of inconsistency, with shorter spurts of effectiveness with the lumber. This pattern has led to questions about his long-term potential and whether he can develop into the consistent power hitter initially envisioned. It may be necessary for Gorman to find a new environment or coaching approach to reignite his career and restore his confidence on the field.

Calling Colorado

Gorman’s versatility as a player, capable of playing first, second, and third base, provides valuable opportunities for teams seeking flexibility in their lineups. Playing in hitter-friendly ballparks like Coors Field could further enhance his power numbers. Additionally, working with experienced coaches such as bench coach Clint Hurdle could help refine his approach and address technical flaws, potentially revitalizing his career.

Moonshots in Miami

Several teams might be interested in acquiring Gorman, especially those with a need for a young slugger and open in the infield. The Miami Marlins, for example, have a vacant first base position and could benefit from Gorman’s offensive potential. He could compete for an open first base slot or share time with players like Connor Norby at third base, depending on team needs. The Marlins' coaching staff, including Pedro Guerrero, who previously helped rejuvenate Joc Pederson, could play a role in Gorman’s development.

Making it as a Met

The New York Mets could also be a suitable destination, especially if they decide to reunite Gorman with former Cardinal hitting coach Jeff Albert. Having grown up under Albert’s guidance in the Cardinals’ system, Gorman might benefit from the familiarity and tailored coaching approach. Albert’s understanding of Gorman’s strengths and weaknesses could be instrumental in overcoming his current struggles.

Philly philosophy

Furthermore, the Philadelphia Phillies might consider Gorman as a potential project for their hitting coach, Kevin Long. Long’s success with Kyle Schwarber, whom he developed into an offensive star initially in Washington and continued on in Philly, suggests that Gorman could similarly benefit from Long’s expertise. With the right adjustments and coaching, Gorman has the potential to unlock significant offensive production and fulfill the high expectations set early in his career.

Either way you slice it, Gorman is running out of runway. As painful as moving on from such a talent is hard to swallow, this may be the winter when the team can reclaim some value through a trade. If not, Cardinal hitting coaches Brant Brown and Brandon Allen will need a bit of luck or magic to turn around the much-maligned lefty slugger.