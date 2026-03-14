3 things to watch for with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026

When you’re a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, you aren’t used to losing. It’s as simple as that. The Redbirds have done their best to build a well-oiled machine that functions entirely to make the playoffs and post winning records. As we all know, the machine has stalled, and the Birds of the Bat have been doomed to irrelevancy for the foreseeable future. What can Cardinals fans actually look forward to during such an apathetic time in the franchise's history?

Young Bucks

When you can’t live it, dream it. The Cardinals might have next to no shot at competing in 2026, but they do have quite a good chance at one of their youngsters nabbing the NL Rookie of the Year, with JJ Wetherholt seen as one of the early favorites.

One thing that can’t be denied is that the St. Louis fandom has been in a turn cycle for the last ten years. It’s hard to find your mental footing in The Lou because local media seems to portray every rookie as the “next big thing.” Time and time again, fans have watched players like Dylan Carlson, Alex Reyes, Dakota Hudson, and Andrew Knizer be seemingly ‘space-jammed’ out of their Minor League powers.

2026 should provide enough clarity on developing players for St. Louis to pick and choose whom they move forward with. Besides Wetherholt, Other names that have been picking up steam include Raniel Rodriguez (C/DH), Quinn Matthews (SP), Joshua Baez (OF), Richard Fitts (SP), and Chase Davis (OF). If President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom and the rest of his front office decide to push all their chips in, we could see many young talents debut this year, statistically increasing the probability of St. Louis netting a Rookie of the Year award.

Busch is Back

The Cardinals recently announced an all-you-can-eat promotion paired with a $29 ticket for the 2026 season.

If you want to get fans back at Busch, that’s certainly one way to do it. It may be out of Chaim Bloom’s control if St. Louis will end the year with a winning record, but the least the front office can do is show fans they care about their experience.

Other front offices have done the exact opposite in times of uncompetitiveness. The formerly ‘Oakland’ Athletics picked up and left town, and the Pirates waited until they had the newest rendition of Nolan Ryan to spend even the slightest bit of money. St. Louis is doing this right. They’re investing in buy-low pieces, maintaining enough roster flexibility to shuffle players in and out, and investing in the fan experience. What more could The Lou ask for?

The Trade Deadline

For the first time in a long time, the Cardinals already look like sellers in July before the season has even started. At a thought's first glance, that feels sad. But let’s go ‘glass half full.’ At least players, coaches, front office officials, and fans are all on the same page.

Trade candidates could include Dustin May, Pedro Pages, Thomas Saggese, JoJo Romero, Matthew Liberatore, and Riley O’Brien. Pending success and health in the first half, obviously.

Knowing your team is going to sell nets one of two reactions: “We’re terrible, fans deserve better,” or “Let’s enjoy this clunky ride for what it is, one loss at a time.” Before the Orioles built a lineup with perennial MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson at the center and Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg orbiting his metaphorical sun, they had to suck. The same goes for Atlanta and even Seattle.

Cardinals fans have dreaded a year like this for too long. It’s time to embrace the chaos. For as long as most fans can remember, the rest of the NL Central has played second fiddle to the Redbirds. What’s a couple of years of playing little brother to the baby bears and brew crew if it sets the stage for perennial dominance?

It’s new, it’s different, and change is always uncomfortable, especially for an organization that’s been resistant to it for so long. If Cardinals fans have one thing to get excited about in 2026, it’s that there are no losses for a team that’s not trying to win, and at the end of the day, if some miracle happens and St. Louis isn’t in the cellar of the Central, allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised.