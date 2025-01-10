With the Cardinals' farm system ending the 2024 season ranked 19th in baseball according to MLB.com and even though they have three prospects ranked in the Top 100, there is much room for improvement. Here are three players I expect to jump up the rankings in 2025.

1) RHP Darlin Saladin

Signed by the Cardinals in July 2019, the native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic didn't pitch in the Cardinals system until 2021 due to the COVID shutdown in 2020. After two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, he moved to the United States and made his full-season debut in 2023 where he posted a 2.85 ERA with a 1.268 WHIP in 47.1 innings in the Florida Complex League.

After logging 49.1 total innings in 2023, the 22-year-old right-hander had a breakout year in 2024. Saladin posted a 10-3 record with a 2.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 134 strikeouts over 123 innings pitched across two minor league levels. He was able to cut down on his walks in a big way with only 33 allowed in his 123 innings pitched last season after allowing 23 in 49.1 innings pitched during the 2023 season.

Standing in at 5-foot-11, he possesses a fastball that tops out around 96 mph, but it plays up thanks to his low release point that sees the ball fly to the top of the zone leading to whiffs by opposing batters. While his slider and changeup are still a work in progress, if he can continue to improve his secondary pitches he has a good chance to be a starter at the major league level.

If he doesn't pan out as a starter he should still be able to become a high-leverage pitcher out of the bullpen, and potentially a future closer.

2) C Ryan Campos

As a fellow graduate of Arizona State University, I may be a little biased when it comes to our next player on the list. After watching nearly every game of his college career, catcher Ryan Campos was the most consistent player on the field and his numbers show it.

Playing three seasons for the Sun Devils, Campos posted a .369/.465/.554 slash line with 62 extra-base hits, 110 RBI and 148 runs scored in 147 games played. He also showed an elite eye at the plate, with 94 walks compared to only 66 strikeouts.

After his successful career at Arizona State, the Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Campos made a successful debut playing in 26 games at Single-A Palm Beach where he slashed .319/.396/.407 with eight doubles and 16 RBI.

Possessing elite plate discipline and some of the best contact skills at his position, his bat makes up for his average skills behind the plate. But what he lacks in physical traits he makes up for with his great baseball IQ and will always find a way to make the right play. While he will likely never be a power threat behind the plate, you can rely on him to put the ball in play or find a way to get on base.

If he can continue to show his prowess at the plate and develop some more power as he climbs through the system, Campos could have a long MLB career as a spot starter or a bench bat. Thanks to the depth in the Cardinals organization at the catcher position, the 22-year-old will be given all the time he needs but is someone I see rising through the system fast.

3) RHP Luis Gastelum

Signed out of Mexico before the 2023 season, right-hander Luis Gastelum struggled in his first professional season posting a 4.78 ERA and a 1.519 WHIP in 2023. But the 23-year-old had a breakout season in 2024, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.65 ERA, 1.118 WHIP and striking out 73 batters in 51 innings pitched. He continued his strong play in the Mexican Pacific Winter League this offseason, posting a 1.82 ERA and a 0.932 WHIP while striking out 37 batters in 24.2 innings pitched.

Possessing a changeup that was one of the best in baseball coming in at 81-84 mph, the pitch also has 15.4 inches of arm-side movement. Gastelum threw the pitch 47.9 percent of the time last season due to its effectiveness. According to Statcast, he threw the pitch 317 times and produced 161 called strikes or whiffs.

While he has an elite changeup, Gastelum's fastball leaves much to be desired. His four-seam averages 91-93 mph and doesn't have much movement, and while his slider has the potential to be above average it's not quite there yet.

But with another season as a pro and a new group of specialists in the Cardinals organization to work with, Gatselum has the potential to climb his way through the system. If he can develop either his fastball or slider, he can be a mainstay in the Cardinals bullpen for years to come thanks to his changeup.

After spending nearly the whole season in Single-A, he should open the season in either High-A or Double-A. Thanks to his advanced age, he could ride his changeup to the majors if it continues to be so effective.