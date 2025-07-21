3 position groups the Cardinals are loaded at with prospects right now

2. Starting pitching

Top prospect: LHP Liam Doyle

The Cardinals' fifth overall pick during the MLB Draft, Liam Doyle, is instantly the Cardinals' top pitching prospect in a really deep group of arms, and he represents their best shot at developing a front-line starter from within.

Doyle led all of Division 1 Baseball in strikeout percentage in 2025 with a 42.6% mark, and that's due to a huge fastball that the University of Tennessee product uses to blow opposing hitters away. Doyle's fastball is easily a 70-grade pitch and one of the best fastballs the Cardinals have had in their organization in the past two decades.

Currently, Doyle's splitter is his second-best pitch, and he also sports an average slider and cutter that the Cardinals will want to refine with him moving forward. The Cardinals seem excited to get their hands on a talent like Doyle, and it's an added bonus that he's got a fiery personality on the mound to couple with that.

Star potential: RHP Tekoah Roby

Tekoah Roby has been a favorite prospect of mine since the Cardinals acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline, and 2025 has turned out to be the breakout season many of us were waiting for.

In 16 starts across both Double-A and Triple-A, Roby has a 3.10 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 78.1 innings of work, finally staying healthy for the majority of the season and consistently executing at a high level. Roby hasn't been as sharp at Memphis, but once he starts to settle in a bit, he'll be close to an MLB debut.

I don't think Roby has the upside to be an ace, but could he be a really good number two starter? That's in the range of outcomes. He needs more time, but expect to see him in St. Louis once 2026 rolls around.

Name to watch: LHP Ixan Henderson

Most fans likely haven't heard his name yet, but Ixan Henderson was an eighth-round pick out of Fresno State back in 2023 and has been carving up hitters double in Springfield all year long.

In 15 starts at Double-A, Henderson has a 2.36 ERA with 88 strikeouts over 80 innings of work. His sweeper has been a highly effective pitch this year and will likely be his best offering long-term, and his fastball has the ability to hit the upper 90s when needed. He could use more refinement and is likely a few years away, but Henderson has been the best-performing starter in the Cardinals system this year and looks to be upping his profile within the organization.