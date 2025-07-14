Cardinals first-round pick's NSFW college moment will make him immediate fan favorite

Liam Doyle takes no guff from anyone. The St. Louis Cardinals' first-round pick in 2025, Doyle has attracted attention for his triple-digit fastball and his unparalleled competitiveness and intensity on the mound.

Doyle put an impressive display of confidence at the last NCAA tournament.

Nothing epitomizes Doyle's ferocity better than one of his outings in the latest NCAA tournament with the University of Tennessee. In the top of the eighth inning, the head coach of the opposing Wake Forest Demon Deacons called for a timeout with batter Luke Costello sitting on a 1-2 count. Doyle did not take kindly to the attempt to throw off his timing, and he proceeded to yell to Costello "You're f****ed."

To build further on his quip, when teammates approached the mound to discuss with Doyle how to attack the hitter, the pitching "madman" emphatically waved them off and subsequently blew a 99mph fastball by Costello to send him packing.

Doyle explained his reasons for the reaction in the video below, saying that he just didn't like when opposing offenses called for timeouts. He felt that his fastball was working as well as it had all season and had full confidence in his heater.

Alright I’m sold after seeing this! pic.twitter.com/DSQrKKEW8W — SleeperSTLCards (@SleeperSTL) July 13, 2025

The Cardinals won't want Doyle to lose all of his edge, but they will need to make sure that he doesn't become resistant to the professional staff helping him tweak his stuff to allow Doyle to adjust to the rigors of a full season. The team has a perfect role model in Al "The Mad Hungarian" Hrabosky working on the television side who could certainly provide Doyle with some pointers on how to retain his aggressive bulldog attitude while still remaining measured and composed and not allowing himself to get too amped up.

Doyle credits his competitive nature to his upbringing in Derry, New Hampshire. Few MLB players hail from the northern U.S., and this underdog mentality has stuck with Doyle throughout his high school and college career. Former Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter also comes from the Granite State, and he makes his home in Bedford, which lies just 15 minutes west of Derry. Perhaps when Doyle returns home, he'll pay Carpenter a visit.

Cardinals fans should love Doyle's energy and passion for pitching, and if he succeeds in the minor leagues, it shouldn't take long for him to knock on the door of the Cardinals' rotation and become a fan favorite.