3 players the Cardinals would be foolish to sell at the MLB trade deadline

Brendan Donovan

Trading Brendan Donovan would be a significant mistake. Donovan, an All-Star utility man, embodies the type of player a rebuilding (or retooling) team needs to build around.

Donovan brings elite defensive versatility. He's proven capable of playing multiple infield and outfield positions, providing invaluable flexibility to the Cardinals' lineup. This kind of positional fluidity allows the team to adapt to injuries or optimize matchups, or even be more flexible with the offseason free agent signings, a luxury few players offer. His 2022 Gold Glove at utility speaks to his defensive prowess.

Offensively, Donovan is a high-contact on-base machine. He consistently puts the ball in play, avoids strikeouts, and gets on base at a high clip. In 2024, he's slashing .296/.364/.433 with a .797 OPS and excellent plate discipline. These are the offensive traits that drive winning baseball and set the table for power hitters. He may not have the towering home run totals, but his consistent production is vital.

Donovan is under team control through the 2027 season, including two more years of arbitration. This means he's a long-term asset. Trading him now, when his value is arguably at an all-time high after his All-Star selection, would sell off a core piece of the future for prospects who may or may not pan out. He's also becoming a quiet leader in the clubhouse, which is an intangible asset for any organization.

Ultimately, dealing Donovan would signal a full-blown fire sale, alienating a fanbase already frustrated by recent struggles. He's a homegrown fan favorite who provides a rare combination of skills. The Cardinals should resist the temptation to cash in on his peak value and instead view him as a foundational piece for years to come.