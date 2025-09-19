3 players playing their final home games with the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals begin their final home series of the 2025 season tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not only are these the final games of this season, but they also represent the final home games of the John Mozeliak era. The changing of the guard from Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom will be a welcome change for most Cardinals fans, as those following the team have been eager to see things change in terms of how the club operates.

As Bloom takes over, he will surely be looking to shift the team into his own image for the future. While there are plenty of names who could be traded or let go in free agency, there are three names that have emerged as likely goners based on where things seem to be heading.

3 Cardinals who are playing their final home games with the club this weekend

Nolan Areando

After missing all of August and most of September with a shoulder injury, Nolan Arenado was activated from the injured list earlier this week in order to finish the 2025 season on the Cardinals' active roster.

It's been a rough campaign for Arenado, who has slashed .234/.291/.363 with 10 home runs in 406 plate appearances, quite the fall off from what we have grown to know Arenado to be offensively. Arenado's 81 wRC+ is a steep decline from recent seasons and makes it hard to see how he's a valuable commodity moving forward.

These final games of the season can help pump up his value if he finishes strong, but only in the sense that contenders may be interested in adding Arenado if the Cardinals eat a lot of cash on the deal.

Arenado himself has already addressed the likelihood that he is traded this offseason, and assuming that does happen, it will end a very complicated era of Cardinals baseball. On one hand, Arenado is an all-time great and future Hall of Famer, but on the other hand, most of his campaigns with the Cardinals have been underwhelming, and the club didn't win a single playoff game during his time in St. Louis.