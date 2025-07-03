3 moves the Cardinals must make at the deadline to balance runway and winning

The trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Cardinals have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks. Do they buy, sell, hold, or mix buying with selling? They have to stay focused on the future, but there are ways they can improve the 2025 club for a potential push. It's anybody's guess as to what they'll decide to do.

I personally believe that if they remain in contention, they should mix buying and selling. They shouldn't commit to an all-in approach with buying, but should only do a fire sale if they fall out of contention.

But it will certainly be an interesting trade deadline. This one is likely the most complicated one that John Mozeliak has ever been a part of. It's quite something for an executive in his final year.

The Cardinals don't seem to want to trade Ryan Helsley, which means that they've missed their opportunity to capitalize on his value unless they fall out of contention. It'd be nice to capitalize, but I don't want to see the Cardinals fall out of the race. For now, that's something that we as fans can put out of our minds.

But there are still plenty of key moves the Cardinals could make this year, which would allow them to stay competitive but also prepare for the future. They've been balancing competing with runway this year, and there's still a way they can do that for the rest of the year.

Here are three moves the Cardinals need to make at the deadline to continue this approach.

Trade Phil Maton

If they aren't going to trade Helsley, then they need to trade Phil Maton. In my opinion, his value should be going up with all the success he's had this year. He's 1-3 with a 1.91 ERA and is on a cheap, expiring deal.

His value may not be as high as Helsley's, meaning that the Cardinals won't get as much for him. But that doesn't mean you can't still get something good. Helsley could give the Cardinals a solid return in terms of both quality and quantity. Maton won't get them a boatload of prospects, but they can land a solid one if they trade him.

Think of it similarly to how the Royals got Cole Ragans from the Rangers for Aroldis Chapman. I know that's a hard deal to come by, but Maton's stats this year certainly warrant a similar return.

It depends on where Maton is sent if the Cardinals decide to trade him, of course. But a team in desperate need of a high-leverage reliever, such as the Phillies, will likely overpay for somebody like Maton.

Also, Maton, as good as he's been, can be replaced more easily than Helsley. The Cardinals could maximize their return and potentially get somebody to fill Maton's role, or a pitcher that is at least close to being Major League-ready.

Trade Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde's value has likely taken a hit after his last two starts, and understandably so. But Katie Woo noted that he is the Cardinals' most likely trade candidate, and if a team comes calling for him, the Cardinals shouldn't hesitate to make the move.

They need to clear a rotation spot for Michael McGreevy, who has done nothing but impress in the Major Leagues, save for one start. But the goal for the Cardinals shouldn't be to target another veteran starter. It should be to clear a spot for a young starter.

Fedde gave up seven runs in Pittsburgh this week. He's now 3-8 with a 4.56 ERA and is looking much more like the Erick Fedde of old. A team will certainly have interest in a low-cost, mid-rotation starter. The Cardinals won't get a lot in return, but this should be more about creating runway for McGreevy.

The Cardinals also missed a chance to capitalize on Fedde's value in the offseason, coming off a career year. There really isn't a fit for him on the roster anymore, and holding onto him proved costly for the team.

Acquire Harrison Bader

Our own Thomas Gauvain wrote about the possibility of acquiring Harrison Bader and getting him back wearing the Birds on the Bat. I personally like this idea. The Cardinals need a right-handed bench bat who can play some outfield, as Jordan Walker has struggled in that role.

The Cardinals have too many left-handed hitters as well, which is obvious every time they struggle against left-handed pitching. It's time to balance that out. This is one move the Cardinals can make with buying in mind.

Bader was one of five Cardinals to win a Gold Glove in 2021. He was shipped to the Yankees in exchange for Jordan Montgomery the next year. He provides elite defense and speed and can even give you a little pop from the right side of the plate.

He shouldn't cost too much if the Twins decide to trade him, as he's more of a fringe piece, but he would be a huge addition to this club as they try to balance competing with runway.