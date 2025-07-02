5 under-the-radar trade acquisitions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline

CF Harrison Bader

Yes, the Cardinals once again need a right-handed hitting outfielder who can play center field. And yes, I'm targeting another former player. Sound familiar?

Harrison Bader has been a regular in the outfield for the Minnesota Twins this year, logging 237 plate appearances in 75 games. He's slashing .249/.329/.397 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases for an OPS+ of 102. Offense has never been Bader's calling card, as he topped out with a 114 OPS+ in both 2020 and 2021 for the Cardinals. Where he's thrived has been on the defensive end.

Bader has been moved to left field primarily for Byron Buxton to get regular reps in center. The former Cardinal outfielder has been worth three Outs Above Average (OAA), and he's logged three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) this year. He's also been a plus defender in center in limited time (plus-three OAA and plus-four DRS.

The Cardinals have been abysmal against left-handed pitchers this year, and this Jordan Walker coming back from appendicitis, Ivan Herrera out for another few weeks, and Willson Contreras being rattled after a hit by pitch, they'll need some more support from the right side. While he's not hitting exceptionally well this year against left-handed pitchers, he's done well in his career with a .768 OPS.

Even at the ripe young age of 31, Bader's spring speed still places him in the 83rd percentile in baseball, and he's a threat to steal when on base.

Bader's ability to play plus defense in the outfield while also being a serviceable offensive player from the right side should make him an appealing trade candidate. With the Twins all but out of the playoff race, they'll be looking to trade whoever they can to build up their farm system.

Acquiring Bader shouldn't cost the Cardinals the farm much in the form of prospect capital, as he's on the wrong side of 30 and he's a free agent at the end of the year. Harrison and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million deal this past offseason, so he also won't break the DeWitt bank account. This feels like a good trade for the Cardinals to make to bolster a weak spot of their lineup.