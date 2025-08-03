3 managerial candidates outside the Cardinals organization to replace Oliver Marmol

On June 11, 2025, The Athletic took a poll. Among the questions asked were “Which manager, aside from your own, would you not want to play for?” and “Which organizations have good reputations among players? Bad reputations?”

In that poll, the St. Louis Cardinals ranked 21st as a team. Their manager, Oliver Marmol, came in tied for first as a manager that players didn’t want to play for. When looking to see if there has been any improvement in how Marmol manages a game, the answer is a resounding no.

With a new GM taking over, the Cardinals must reverse the course they are on. Bloom’s changes to the Cardinals’ drafting and player development are apparent, and the next step is finding a manager who can help the players reach their full potential. Marmol has shown that he is not that guy.

There is the romantic notion of a Cardinals legend like Yadier Molina or Albert Pujols stepping into the manager's role. Their "Cardinal Way" ties and deep understanding of the club's culture are appealing. However, the Cardinals have already tried this path with Mike Matheny, Mike Shildt, and now with Oliver Marmol. It ultimately fell short due in part to a lack of prior major league managerial experience and being too close to the players they now had to manage. The Cardinals, in desperate need of a fresh perspective, cannot afford to repeat past mistakes. The team needs an outside voice to truly complement Bloom's vision for a complete organizational facelift.

Predictions suggest a younger, less experienced Cardinals squad next year, calling for a manager adept at player development. The next Cardinals manager needs to be a proven teacher who can mold young talent, instill fundamentals, and deploy a more aggressive style that uses the team’s growing speed. Being able to use analytics will be crucial. Beyond the clubhouse, they must possess exceptional communication skills, capable of explaining strategies clearly and respectfully to one of baseball's most intelligent and passionate fanbases. The St. Louis fans are good at spotting BS. Experience, particularly as a coach or management and being part of winning teams, will be paramount in steering this new-look Cardinals team back to consistent contention.

Here is a look at three manager candidates who fit that criteria.