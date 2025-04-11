3 Cardinals who have already proven they don't belong on roster after May 1

Right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas

The question that is most often asked surrounding Miles Mikolas is "Why is he still getting starts?"

Well, the answer is simply money. Mikolas is on the books for just over $17 million this year. The DeWitt family and John Mozeliak have a tendency to play expensive players simply due to their onerous contracts.

Through two starts, Mikolas has an ERA of 11.25 and a 6.62 FIP, and he's logged more walks (4) than he has strikeouts (3). His most recent outing against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night featured him giving up nine runs and 11 hits. He didn't even make it out of the third inning in the start.

If the Cardinals seriously seek to contend while fielding a young team, there is no way that Mikolas should remain in the starting rotation. He's 36, he hasn't been good for three years now, and there are pitchers ready at Triple-A Memphis who could pitch as well or better than Mikolas has so far. Michael McGreevy was a fringe option as a starter out of spring, but he was sent to Memphis to start the year. Gordon Graceffo was up as the club's 27th man for the doubleheader. Quinn Mathews, in due time, could also replace Mikolas in the rotation.

Mikolas has logged at least 30 starts in five of the last six full seasons, but his ERA has gone up incrementally each year, 2022 aside. Now, he's a detriment to both the team and its future plans.

The Cardinals have several options when it comes to removing Mikolas from the roster. He could be designated for assignment, but that only allows the Cardinals to make a trade and get rid of his salary. If that were an option, a trade involving Mikolas would have already been done. A straight cut or release would be better for both the team and Mikolas. This opens up a spot on the major-league roster immediately, and Mikolas can sign a prorated league-minimum deal with another team of his choice.

Regardless of how Miles Mikolas is taken off the roster before May, the move needs to be made. He's not a reliable starter anymore, and he's blocking young pitchers from getting valuable experience in the majors.