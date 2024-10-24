3 bounce back candidates the Cardinals should target in free agency this offseason
With the payroll for the 2025 season uncertain, the Cardinals could find themselves looking for potential bargains or contracts they can backload as they head into free agency. Here are a few players that would be nice additions for next season.
Shane Bieber, starting pitcher
With the Cardinals recently swiping their new director of player development from the Cleveland Guardians, they should double-dip and lure away their former ace Shane Bieber as well.
Coming off a season lost to injury, Bieber has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers in baseball since 2019 posting a 49-27 record with a 3.07 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 820 strikeouts over 716.1 innings pitching that included a Cy Young and pitching Triple Crown in the Covid-shortened 2020 season.
Spotrac has his market value estimated at six years, $147M, but coming off of an injury it's hard to see him demanding that kind of money coming off of Tommy John surgery in April.
While it might take a back-loaded deal similar to the one Sonny Gray signed last offseason, Bieber could cash in on another deal after a couple of seasons with the Cardinals if he can prove the elbow issue is behind him. With Paul Goldscmidt's contract off the books, the Cardinals should be major players trying to secure his services in free agency.
Jonathan Loaisiga, relief pitcher
One of the more reliable arms in the New York Yankees bullpen making 107 appearances from 2021-2022, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga is coming off a year lost to injury after an injury-riddled 2023 season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old had surgery in April that requires a 10-12 month recovery period, he might not be ready for Opening Day but he shouldn't miss too much of the season barring any setback.
In his two most recent healthy seasons in 2021 and 2022, Loaisiga posted a 2.96 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts in 118.2 innings pitched while being one of Yankees manager Aaron Boone's most relied upon relievers.
With Andrew Kittredge's future with the Cardinals unclear, the right-handed options in the bullpen leave much to be desired so adding someone like Loaisiga could give them a nice weapon out of the pen once he is healthy and a potential trade piece at the 2025 trade deadline depending on where they sit in the National League Central race,
Kevin Pillar, outfielder
Pillar was mediocre at the plate in 2023, but he excelled at mashing left-handed pitching, something the Cardinals could use in the outfield next season. Posting a .310/.352/.500 slash line with three home runs and 24 RBI in 116 at-bats versus lefties last season, Pillar also plays solid defense at all three outfield positions.
He would be a perfect fit off of the Cardinals bench, getting spot starts against left-handed pitching and being a potential pinch-runner or defensive replacement late into games.
Pillar will be 36 years old heading into the 2025 season, so his cost would be cheap compared to other options they could look at for matching up with left-handed pitching like former Cardinal outfielder Randal Grichuk or utilityman Mark Canha.